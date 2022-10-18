Read full article on original website
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-21: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and SOL
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. Ethereum’s price has remained largely flat with little volatility. For this reason, it is almost identical to seven days ago. Momentum and volume continue to move sideways with no perceivable trend at this time. The key support remains at $1,250, and the resistance at $1,400.
Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’
After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
Binance Does Not Use Uniswap (UNI) Tokens to Vote, Clarifies CZ
CZ stated that Uniswap “misunderstood” the situation. After Binance became the second-largest entity by voting power in the Uniswap DAO, the CEO of the popular DEX, Hayden Adams, took it to Twitter to describe the situation as “unique” while adding that “UNI technically belongs to its users.”
BTC Rejected at $20K, is $18,000 the Next Target for Bears? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price continues to trade sideways as no big movements in either direction have taken place. As of this writing, the $18K and $20K levels are yet to be broken. On the daily timeframe, the price recently retested the broken, bearish trendline and the $18K support level. These levels provided enough support to prevent another dip toward lower prices. However, the 50-day moving average located at around $19K is persisting as a strong obstacle and is putting the brakes on a potential rally toward the $24K area.
Ethereum Whales Add $4.55 Billion Worth of ETH Since September 11
Billionaire whales have added over 14% ETH since before the Merge. The crypto sector has been trapped in bearish patterns for several weeks, and even big tokens such as Ethereum are under tremendous pressure. This has resulted in the massive dumping of tokens which has further dampened the chances of potential upticks.
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
EthereumPoW (ETHW) Crashes 11%, Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $20K: Market Watch
The minor price increases from yesterday have been violently extinguished. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $20,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with most previous attempts. The altcoins have followed suit south, and LUNC and ETHW are among the poorest performers on a daily scale. Bitcoin Stopped...
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th August 2022]. Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from web 3 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless & secure crypto payments in the real world.
XRP Crashes 17% in 10 Days but is the Worst Yet to Come? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple is currently in a correction following the recent positive price action. At the time of writing, XRP has lost around 17% of its value in the last ten days after failing to break above a long-lasting resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. XRP began its decline...
MIRL Will Be Listed on the Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MIRL will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC, and its native token MIRL can be traded on this platform. Public information shows MEXC is the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency trading platform. Its core products include spot, leveraged ETF, perpetual contracts, NFT Index, etc., and it supports over 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions. It ranks No.1 in the world in terms of liquidity among the top 50 coins by market capitalization.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Shares His Position on Crypto Regulations
The community is not exactly thrilled by the new draft proposed by SBF. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a draft of a set of standards to create clarity and protect customers as the US awaits full federal regulatory regimes. While highlighting the significance of regulatory oversight and customer protection,...
Coinbase Files Amicus Brief to Support Grayscale in Spot Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Against SEC
Widespread support poured in as Grayscale battles the SEC in court to bring the first exchange-traded spot bitcoin fund to the US market. Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC has started gaining traction as prominent names from the crypto industry rallied behind the asset manager. The latest one to chime in is Coinbase.
More Blood Incoming? Bitcoin Charts Similar Crash Pattern as in 2018’s Bear Market
A popular technical pattern is starting to take shape on the Bitcoin chart, much resembling one that took place back in the bear market of 2018. Bitcoin’s price is once again found in limbo, unable to make a decisive move in either direction. This happens as volatility thins out while volume declines across the board.
Aptos (APT), a Famous Public Chain with Meta Background, Now Listed on MEXC
October 19, 2022 – The latest news from Aptos indicates that it will launch the mainnet in the near future. At the same time, its mainnet token APT was announced by major mainstream exchanges before it was in circulation. The cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC listed the Aptos mainnet token APT at 00:45 on October 19 (UTC). It is the world’s first trading platform for Aptos.
Bitcoin Whales at 3-Year Low, Retail Investors at ATH
There’s a substantial difference in what retail and whales are doing with their BTC holdings. On-chain data revealed that the bitcoin holdings of larger investors – typically referred to as whales – have been on the decline for the past several months. At the same time, smaller...
The Metaverse is Still Popular Despite Bear Market: DappRadar
Trading volume is down with the rest of the crypto market, but metaverse worlds are retaining users. DappRadar – a Dapp discovery and analysis platform – has released a report covering the current state of the Metaverse, its use, and levels of adoption. While metaverse-related trade has slowed...
Here’s How Much BTC Tesla Owned as of Q3 2022
Despite selling about 75% of its Bitcoin holdings in Q2, Tesla continues to hold its remaining BTC stash. Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has not sold its remaining Bitcoin stash despite bearish conditions in the crypto market. According to the firm’s Q3 report released Wednesday, Tesla held $218...
Bitcoin Price Discount to Hashrate Greatest Since Q2 2020
Bitcoin’s price is at the greatest discount to hashrate since the second quarter of 2020. Bitcoin’s price may have been consolidating within a very narrow range over the past couple of weeks, but it’s hashrate does no such thing. It’s been on the rise for quite a while and charts new all-time highs regularly.
Binance Signals Support for New 0.2% LUNC Tax Burn
LUNC remained unfazed by the passing of the proposal and was down by nearly 8%. Binance announced updates to the deposit and withdrawal fees for LUNC and USTC on the Terra Classic network. This comes after the community passed proposal 5234, first presented by Akujiro, to lower the tax burn from 1.2% to 0.2% and take 10% of the collected seigniorage and add it to the community pool at the end of the epoch.
Ripple Obtains Hinman Documents, Optimistic About SEC Case
The documents sought by Ripple were finally obtained in spite of the SEC’s objections. The court case between the SEC, who accuse Ripple of selling unlicensed securities, and the blockchain company is fast approaching the 2-year mark. Up until now, there have been countless back-and-forths, objections, and red tape preventing the courts from reaching any clear resolution on the matter.
