Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials

Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021.

Natron is the world leader in sodium-ion batteries based on their patented Prussian blue technology, and the only company shipping UL-listed sodium-ion products in the marketplace today. Battery grade Prussian blue has a unique chemical composition that is different from the common pigment utilized in blue jeans and paint. This composition results in breakthrough battery performance, allowing full charge and discharge in minutes for tens of thousands of cycles. Natron’s battery grade Prussian blue material can be manufactured at high volume and low cost in existing fine chemicals plants. Natron batteries do not require mined ore or rare minerals, removing these carbon intensive feedstocks from our products and reducing strain on industrial customer ESG compliance initiatives.

Through a highly collaborative process, Arxada has expanded its existing Visp facility for the high-volume production of these battery grade Prussian blue materials. The facility has successfully completed trial runs and has begun manufacturing products.

Antje Gerber, President of Arxada’s Specialty Products Solutions business, said:

“Arxada’s supply of Prussian blue to Natron marks our entry into the electrodes for battery materials market, as part of our strategy to help our customers develop cleaner, greener and more efficient solutions across a broad spectrum of end markets. Leveraging over a century of fine chemicals production experience, Arxada has expanded its existing facility to produce these battery grade materials to Natron’s specifications. We are pleased to have partnered with Natron to enable high-volume production of battery grade Prussian blue materials to fuel global deployments of this critical and innovative battery technology.”

Natron CEO, Colin Wessells, stated:

“Natron and Arxada have worked extremely hard to reach our goal of 600 MW of annual production capacity and we are thrilled to have achieved this milestone together. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed in our Holland, Michigan, US factory into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products. Our customers in the data center, UPS, and energy storage markets are eager for Natron to scale and deliver the product quickly. The current market for Li-ion materials and batteries is increasingly challenged by limited supply of critical minerals. By collaborating with Arxada, Natron can provide cost-effective battery products, manufactured in the US.”

The Swiss Canton of Valais provided support for construction of the Arxada Prussian blue facility, and has been a leader in attracting battery materials manufacturing, increasing local employment, and helping reduce global carbon emissions. “Natron is incredibly grateful for the support of the Canton of Valais, which was instrumental in helping us achieve the milestone of mass production,” said Wessells.

Natron’s batteries, which store sodium ions in electrode materials based on Prussian blue materials, offer high power density, longer service life, and unique safety characteristics over other battery technologies. Natron manufactures its batteries in the US, and requires zero lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, or other conflict minerals.

About Natron Energy

Natron Energy manufactures sodium-ion battery products based on a unique Prussian blue electrode chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and behind-the-meter applications. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with lower-cost, longer-lasting, more efficient, safer batteries. Natron’s products are UL 1973 listed, offer higher power density, faster recharge, and significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron builds its batteries using commodity materials on existing cell manufacturing lines in Michigan, USA. Learn more about Natron and its sodium-ion technology: www.natron.energy.

About Arxada

Arxada is a global specialty chemicals business with a world-class offering in Consumer Microbial Control (CMC), Industrial Microbial Control (IMC) and Specialty Products Solutions (SPS). Arxada provides a broad portfolio of differentiated products targeted at a range of end markets, supported by its leading regulatory capabilities, IP expertise and established track record in R&D.

Arxada’s CMC business targets five end markets: Hygiene, Home and Personal Care, Wood Protection, Crop Protection, and Food, Beverage and Water, while IMC focuses on Paints and Coatings and Material Protection. Both businesses build on superior regulatory expertise, the broadest set of antimicrobial agents and the widest range of registrations in the world, which are critical to maintaining the integrity of their customers’ products.

SPS provides complex, high-quality technologies and chemistries to customers across a range of industries within its three business lines: Performance Intermediates and Chemicals, Composite Materials and the Custom Development and Manufacturing Organization.

The three businesses work closely together to provide complementary expertise and deliver unique, innovative solutions to help customers protect their products from harmful microorganisms, improve health and safety and reduce their environmental footprints.

Arxada has a global footprint spanning 26 production sites and 16 R&D centers, with a world-leading team of 3,800 employees serving customers across a wide range of industries.

Arxada, formerly part of Lonza Group, is owned by Bain Capital Private Equity and Cinven.

To learn more about Arxada, please visit: arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn

