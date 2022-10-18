Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate

Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition.

Tim Ryan hopes to achieve a feat that hasn’t been accomplished by Ohio Democrats in more than 25 years.

If the 10-term congressman from Niles wins election to the U.S. Senate next month, it will be the first time since the beginning of 1997 that Ohio would have two Democrats serving concurrently.

Both Howard Metzenbaum and John Glenn were the last two to accomplish that.

Additionally, if Ryan should capture the seat currently held by Republican Rob Portman, who is retiring, the Niles native would accomplish yet another goal that would change the state’s current status and trajectory.

Not counting Vermont, where Independents have caucused with the Democrats since 2001, Ohio has had the longest current split delegation, having had two senators from the opposite parties since 2007.

Ryan faces a tough battle in changing those statistics and adding his name to the history books, as his Senate race against Republican J.D. Vance has both tightened in the polls and become more contentious in recent weeks.

In an exclusive interview with The Athens Messenger Tuesday, Ryan remained upbeat and focused on the task at hand with less than a month before Election Day.

In the 25-minute phone conversation, he pointed to the sharp differences between his opponent and the issues that he feels will tilt the election in his favor.

“The economy is still the top issue,” Ryan said, noting that his record in the House had benefitted his Congressional district and he hopes to continue the same course as a U.S. senator. “I really helped rebuild the economy in my Congressional district. The GM plant was empty, not it has four (different) electric vehicles being manufactured. My focus has always been on retooling the economy.”

In an issue statement published on his campaign’s website, Ryan notes “The most valuable asset the United States has ever had was a thriving middle class...”

“Tim recognizes that a full economic recovery will require everyone at the table including both businesses and workers — working together to reinvest into our people and our communities,” the statement continues.

Ryan said that he has spent his career fighting for the working class and supports passing the PRO Act, which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

He also proposes expanding “high-quality and affordable child care.”

Another issue that Ryan thinks will drawer voters to the polls is pro-choice.

He pointed to the increase in voter registration in Ohio that occurred following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abortion has “energized voting registration with 100,000 new registered voters in August. I do think that it’s an animating issue,” Ryan said, noting, “Kansas is number one in registering new voters and Ohio is number two.”

Ryan said he feels every Ohioan should have access to health care that’s right for them and that includes “protecting the right to safe, legal abortion.”

The congressman co-sponsored and recently voted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade, and has voted against efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and other health providers.

If elected, Ryan said he would continue his fight to protect reproductive freedom and feels it is an issue that will draw Ohioans to the polls.

“There’s a silent majority out there who are tired of all the craziness,” he said.

Two other issues Ryan is focused on is improving health care for Ohioans and ensuring that the state’s senior citizens both have better access to said health care plans. Additionally, his focus on the elderly includes focusing on passing legislation that he said would, in effect, put more money into their pockets.

“We absolutely need a better program where we focus on prevention and we need to continue to improve Medicare. Seniors don’t have the retirement plans that they used to have,” Ryan said, noting that he wants to also push for legislation that would “revamp dental, vision and hearing plans.”

Ryan said he supports expanding Medicare by lowering the age of eligibility to 60 and allowing people to buy into the program at age 50. He also supports allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, which he feels “would keep more money in Ohioans’ pockets.”

As for the other major issue Ryan feels directly affects the state’s senior citizen population, he said that if elected he would work to give seniors and other beneficiaries what he terms a “pay raise” by increasing benefits, cutting taxes and ensuring that Social Security keeps up with the rising cost of living.

These are issues that have all been topics of discussion by both Ryan and Vance as they campaign throughout the state. Many were also discussed during last Monday’s first debate between the two candidates.

In talking about that debate, Ryan said he thought it was clear that there were major differences between he and Vance that showed why Ohioans should vote Democratic in the Nov. 8 election.

“I think J.D. Vance basically lied his way through the debate. “I think we helped people understand that we are going to fight for Ohio,” Ryan said. “I think that it takes guts to do what’s right and to have the guts to take on your own party. ....It’s just the reality that he doesn’t. He is constantly misinformed and lies. We have spent millions on ads, we are trying our best to compete with the money coming in for Vance.”

Ryan said that if elected, he would continue to “show my independence, that’s really important. We vote our state, we vote in the best interest of our state.”

The congressman noted that he hoped in Monday night’s second Senate debate in Youngstown, a topic for discussion would center around veterans’ issues and that voters will continue to look at what he stands for and what he hopes to accomplish if elected. For coverage of that debate, see Thursday’s issue of The Athens Messenger.

“I want people to know where I’m from. It tells them everything they need to know about me,” Ryan said, adding that he feels that this election will definitely impact the future of Ohio moving forward.

“It’s about who’s really positioned to move Ohio forward and to have someone who has a real vision for this state. We can not only shift the State of Ohio, but also the whole country,” Ryan said.

While a scheduled appearance in Athens last month was cancelled at the last minute by the Ryan campaign, the congressman noted that he has deep affection for the city’s voters and hopes they will support him next month.

To Athens County voters: “I love you. I will work my rear end off for all of you. We can not only shift the State of Ohio, but also the whole country,” Ryan said.