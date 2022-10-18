ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
seattlemedium.com

Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours

The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
SEATTLE, WA
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle

After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?

I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
EVERETT, WA
KXRO.com

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington

New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy