Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
KOMO News
Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
Chronicle
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Increases Coho Catch Limit on Cowlitz River
As of Oct. 15, the daily catch limit for hatchery adult coho salmon has been increased to six fish and anglers are allowed to retain up to four adults instead of three, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Anglers are still asked...
Residents return home after Nakia Creek Fire evacuation orders lifted
Residents return home after evacuation orders are lifted while the Nakia Creek Fire burns in Washington state.
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle
After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
Comments / 1