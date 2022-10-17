Washington played the game it wanted to play in the first period of Thursday's game against the Sens in Ottawa, scoring a couple of power-play goals and generating plenty of chances at 5-on-5 as well. But the Caps ran into some penalty woes of their own in the second, losing momentum, their 5-on-5 mojo, and eventually, the game by a 5-2 count.

