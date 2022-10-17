Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
GM Armstrong likes how Arizona Coyotes have quickly improved early in season
Early into the season, general manager Bill Armstrong likes what he’s seeing from the Arizona Coyotes. “I’ve been happy with how our team has gotten better with every game,” Armstrong told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “… Right now our power play is really executing at a high level and that’s giving us a chance to win games and be in games.”
NHL
RELEASE: adidas, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers are throwing it back to 2001 with this season's Reverse Retro jersey as adidas and the National Hockey League unveiled all 32 teams' uniforms on Thursday. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams to design new Reverse...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO SABRES
Calgary suffers first loss of season, falling 6-3 to visiting Buffalo. The Flames dropped their first game of the season Thursday night, falling 6-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome. They are now 3-1 on the season. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Calgary struck first in the tilt but...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Wild
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Wild this season: Oct. 20 (away), Dec. 10 (home), Mar. 2 (home). The Canucks are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games vs Minnesota (0-3-2 in their last five). The Canucks have a 47-35-5-10 all-time record in 97 games against...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
FOX Sports
Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease.
NHL
Sens Smother Caps, 5-2
Washington played the game it wanted to play in the first period of Thursday's game against the Sens in Ottawa, scoring a couple of power-play goals and generating plenty of chances at 5-on-5 as well. But the Caps ran into some penalty woes of their own in the second, losing momentum, their 5-on-5 mojo, and eventually, the game by a 5-2 count.
NHL
Backlund, Flames rally past Golden Knights to stay undefeated
CALGARY -- Mikael Backlund scored with 4:29 remaining in the third period for the Calgary Flames in their third straight win, 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Backlund chipped a shot over Logan Thompson's glove after he took a wraparound feed from Blake Coleman. "I...
NHL
Gaudreau makes wraparound goal look easy against Canucks
Blue Jackets forward breaks out, ties game for Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau drives around the net and tucks the puck by Spencer Martin, tying the game at 3 in the 3rd. Johnny Gaudreau is making his transition in Columbus look really easy. The Blue Jackets forward scored an impressive wraparound goal...
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Sabres 4, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, AB - Sometimes, you just run into a hot netminder. Tuesday night for the Edmonton Oilers was a perfect example of that. The Buffalo Sabres received stellar goaltending from local product Eric Comrie, who made 46 saves on 48 shots in a 4-2 defeat for the Oilers at Rogers Place in the third game of their six-game homestand to open the 2022-23 NHL season.
Robertson scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Stars, 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Nick Robertson scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.The winger took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired a shot past Scott Wedgewood.The 21-year-old Robertson faced 23-year-old brother Jason for the second time in his career. The Robertson brothers also shared the same NHL ice last March when Toronto beat Dallas 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena.Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Stars this month after sitting...
NHL
BLOG: Dickinson Finding Role with New Team
Head coach Luke Richardson describes Dickinson's role as a player who creates speed and causes havoc for his opponents. After helping the Blackhawks secure their first victory against San Jose on Saturday night, Jason Dickinson is begining to find his role on his new team, and is his new city.
NHL
Comrie makes career-high 46 saves in win over Oilers
EDMONTON - Eric Comrie used to attend games at Rexall Place growing up in Edmonton. He rattled off some of the contests that stood out in his memory Thursday morning, many of which featured his older brother Mike, a forward for the Oilers from 2000 to 2003. "I went to...
