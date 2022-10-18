Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Man reported missing in Lyon County
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - They Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help finding a missing man. Ronald Littley, 53, was last seen on Sept. 19 at his home in Fernley. Littley left his home on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Littley is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. "We had a fentanyl exposure...
mynews4.com
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Mustang on I-80 at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Volvo sedan, a van, and a silver Hyundai sedan were involved in the collision. The driver of...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
nnbw.com
Dayton fire claims historic buildings
Three historic buildings burned down in Old Town Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in an Oct. 13 blaze, according to Rich Harvey, fire chief of Central Lyon County Fire. “It was on Main Street in what’s called Old Town Dayton,” said Harvey by phone on Wednesday. “Three buildings were involved, Fox and two buildings east.”
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Ghost Walk
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This could be the perfect time to check out the history and haunted stories of Carson City’s west side. There is a special all day Ghost Walk tour happening this weekend. Mary Bennett, who leads the tour as Madame Curry, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and why the guided tours have been attracting visitors and locals for nearly three decades.
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
mynews4.com
One-of-a-kind service dog training for veterans coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service dog training program whose goal is to empower veterans to lead more independent and fulfilling lives in coming to northern Nevada. Liberty Dogs, which was made possible by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, will serve veterans from...
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs temporary battery storage facility
The Lyon County Commission has approved McCarran-based company LiNiCo Corp.’s request for a conditional use permit to build a battery pre-recycling waste and salvage facility at the end of Industrial Parkway in Mound House. LiNiCo, which produces lithium carbonate and graphite from lithium-ion batteries, will conduct operations at its...
FOX Reno
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
