Evanston, IL

Hatebreed at Bottom Lounge on Nov. 3

Hatebreed, touring from October to November, will make a stop in the Windy City. The band plans to visit Chicago’s Bottom Lounge on Nov. 3. Their fall 2022 tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Perseverance. Openers include metal bands GATECREEPER, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish. Hatebreed’s tour, titled 20 Years...
CHICAGO, IL
Dayglow at Riviera Theatre on Nov. 4

Riviera Theatre has an indie pop performance coming in early November: Dayglow visits Chicago on Nov. 4 as part of his People In Motion Tour. Singer Ritt Momney is set to open the show. Dayglow’s most recent release is an LP titled People In Motion. Dayglow produced his third studio...
CHICAGO, IL
Blackberry Smoke at The Vic Theatre on Dec. 16

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of hit album The Whippoorwill by country rock band Blackberry Smoke. The group will perform in Chicago on Dec. 16. Red Shahan plans to open for Blackberry Smoke at The Vic Theatre. The Whippoorwill, third studio album of country rock band Blackberry Smoke, came out in...
CHICAGO, IL

