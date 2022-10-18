Tarboro wins battle of league unbeatens

WILLIAMSTON - It was supposed to be a grand celebration: Homecoming Night coupled with a first-place showdown on the football field.

Instead, the Tarboro wishbone offense ran roughshod over Riverside to the tune of 546 yards of offense – all on the ground – en route to a 50-14 Vikings win, cementing their hold on first place in the Four Rivers 1A Conference.

In addition to the big celebratory night, the Knights entered the game with an unblemished 7-0 record after an off week.

For Tarboro it marked the fourth straight game scoring 50 or more points and seventh contest out of nine where they rang up at least 48.

An overflow crowd was on hand in “The Swamp” for this one, the Knights fans sensing there might be an upset and a new king to be crowned wearing more than a Homecoming sash.

Tarboro deferred the opening kickoff to the second half and Riverside was set up at their own 40-yard line after a 30-yard return by Jyren Harrell. The Knights crossed midfield in four plays to the Tarboro 47, but coughed up the ball one play later and the Vikings’ Zavian Massenburg recovered for the visitors.

It took only five plays for the Vikes to find the end zone, as Bruce Shipman scampered in from 17 yards out for the game’s first score’ and with an easy two-point conversion, aided by a Riverside penalty, Tarboro led it 8-0 at the 7:43 mark of the first quarter.

Riverside would answer. Starting on their own 32, they marched 68 yards in eight plays — all but three of them through the air — finishing the drive as quarterback Jysen Shepard hit Kumasi Hines on a curl route. The try for two was no-good and the Knights trailed 8-6 with four-and-a-half left in the first period.

Tarboro then began a long methodical 80-yard drive extending into the start of the second quarter with all runs by three different players: Shipman, Mason Satterfield and freshman Kamerin McDowell-Moore, who finished the drive with a 24-yard sprint to the outside and into the end zone. This time Cole Craddock kicked through the extra point for a 15-6 Tarboro lead.

After Riverside went three-and-out, Tarboro made it three-for-three on scoring drives as they began at their own 28-yard line and zig-zagged through the Knights defense down to the 24-yard line where McDowell-Moore collected his second score of the night. A penalty on the extra point moved it to the yard-and-a-half line where Christian Gunther ran in the conversion and it was 23-6, Vikings.

After picking up just nine yards on their next possession, Riverside again punted, this time to near midfield at the Tarboro 48. After two quick runs, including an 18-yard quarterback keeper on a bootleg play by Omarion Lewis, Shipman collected his second score of the night, a 31-yard jaunt to pay dirt. Craddock added the PAT kick and with two-and-a-half minutes until halftime, Tarboro was ahead 30-6.

Again, Riverside was denied a first-down – 0-for-3 since they scored in the first quarter – and with 26 seconds left, Tarboro called time-out to try and get one more score before the break.

From the Riverside 48, Wade ran 42 yards down to the Knights’ six-yard line. Trevor White made two three-yard runs, the last one for a score with 17 seconds left and a kick to make it 37-6 at the half.

Five first-half Viking possessions had led to five touchdowns.

Riverside used the remaining time in the second quarter to move the ball to midfield, but an interception ended the half.

Tarboro opened the second half with an 80-yard march to their sixth score of the night. Satterfield became the fourth different Viking to cross the end-line with a 16-yard run capping a six-play drive and their sixth touchdown in as many possessions and a 44-6 lead.

Riverside had their second-best drive of the night on their first second-half possession, making it to the eight-yard line in six plays. But a penalty pushed them back to the 14-yard line and they had no success in four tries, turning it over on downs.

Tarboro marched 86 yards to their seventh score of the night, Lewis calling his own number and with a 50-6 lead the game became a running clock.

There was good news for the Knights: Riverside went 60 yards in six plays as Shepard connected with Hines for their second scoring hook-up of the night. A successful conversion made for the final score of 50-14, as Tarboro ran out the clock in the final second full minutes.

Riverside finished Homecoming with 202 yards, all but 19 of them coming through the air. Shepard was 19-of-25 for 183 yards and two touchdowns – both to Kumasi Hines, who led all receivers with 76 yards. Shepard also led five rushers with 14 total yards and he had one interception while the team had one lost fumble for a total of two turnovers. Tarboro didn’t turn it over all night.

McDowell-Moore led the Vikings with 230 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Shipman also had two scores to go with 115 rushing yards. Satterfield also eclipsed the century mark on the ground gaining 101 yards.

Riverside (7-1, 3-1) plays at South Creek Friday night (Oct.21), this time in a conference game, before closing the season at home (Oct. 28) against Bertie.

Tarboro (8-1, 5-0) will continue their assault on the conference after an off-weekend (Oct. 21) before closing the regular season at home against Washington County (Oct. 28).