ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

This is what always happen they will come to The USA make money and send it all HOME! Get the word HOME . HOME is not the USA . A free life is the USA Home is where they come from deport

Reply(1)
27
Douglas
3d ago

it's a scam! wake up America! they come to our country, live on our tax dollars,and send half of it back to their country. then cey how they can't afford to live here, so they get more. 10 years ago this was the white wash scam at a store I worked at. I guess it still takes place today. shame on our government for taking my tax $$$$ and supporting this mess! I have my own family to feed, born and raised here, in America. what about us, Bye-den!

Reply(1)
18
rae gruder
3d ago

I totally agree with what you're saying they send all their money home The spouse's don't get married so they can get on benefits they don't particularly like Americans and a lot of areas in Europe are no good zones and these are people who we opened our arms will let into our country anytime you give somebody something for free they have no love for it because they didn't have to work for it this is not the 1940s anymore we don't need farmers and laborers is already competition for that as it is

Reply
11
Related
BBC

Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council

Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
BBC

Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral

As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
BBC

Cost of living: A place to get in out of the cold

The rocketing cost of gas, electricity and oil has prompted local churches and community groups to offer shelter to people struggling to heat their homes. "These next few months are going to be very challenging," warned the Reverend Mairisíne Stanfield. As the minister in charge of the First Presbyterian...
BBC

Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise

A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
BBC

Cost-of-living: 'It just seems to be getting worse every day'

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone across Northern Ireland. Inflation continues to soar increasing the cost of living even further. The latest inflation figures show a return to a 40-year high - up to 10.1% in the 12 months to September. The biggest driver behind that figure is to be...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...

Comments / 0

Community Policy