Eagles finish fourth in tourney

ASKEWVILLE - Bethel Assembly Christian Academy’s Lady Eagles hosted their state tournament that started on Friday, Oct. 14 and ended on Oct. 15.

The Eagles were the North Carolina Christian Academy Association 1A North Volleyball Conference Champions entering the tournament, sporting a 10-0 conference record.

Unfortunately, that record didn’t threaten any of the other teams when the tournament began.

The Eagles first order of business was on Friday, Oct. 14 as Bethel would meet fourth seed Suffolk Academy from Virginia.

The Eagles made quick work of Suffolk in three straight sets, though they had a rough second set.

Realizing that Suffolk Academy wasn’t intending to bend a knee, the Eagles made the appropriate adjustments to win the set. The scores were, (25-8), (25-20) and (25-6).

The Eagles had eight kills, 71 serve attempts and 23 aces along with nine digs for the whole match.

The Eagles advanced to the semi-finals to compete against longtime rival Ahoskie Christian School (ACS).

As many had anticipated, the rivalry match was a full-fledged battle. But, unfortunately ACS was more than a handful for the Eagles and were eliminated in three straight sets with the last set going the extra mile. The scores were (25-20), (25-20) and (26-24).

The Eagles had 52 serve attempts with 10 aces, only nine kills out of 43 attempts. Coleen Askew led with six kills.

After being eliminated from the semi-finals, the Eagles would try to finish in third place. But Mount Calvary had the same intentions which extended the competition to five sets and Mount Calvary reigning supreme.

Mt. Calvary drew first blood and won the first set 25-16. The Eagles shook themselves and won the second set 25-22. The see-saw leaned back to Mt. Calvary as they won the third set 25-18.

BACA battled back and won the fourth set (25-22).

The fifth and final set went the distance and extra points due to the mandatory two-point win rule and the Eagles suffered their second defeat in the tournament losing (17-15).

“This game was nail-biter all the way,” Eagles Head Coach Donna Mizelle shared. “Overall the girls had a great volleyball season.”

The Eagles racked up 93 serve attempts with 17 aces against Mt. Calvary. Lauren Taylor had eight aces. There were 38 attempts with nine kills. Coleen Askew led with five kills.

The team as a whole had 20 digs, 11 of those by Summer Mizelle.

Coleen Askew, Lauren Taylor and Summer Mizelle were All-Conference for the Eagles. Sianna Johnson made the All-Tournament Team.