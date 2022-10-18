Read full article on original website
BBC
Wasps and Worcester should lose Premiership 'P Shares', says Exeter boss Rob Baxter
Worcester and Wasps should lose their Perpetual Shares in Premiership Rugby after going into administration, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter. All 13 clubs that started the Premiership season have 'P Shares', entitling them to a slice of Premiership Rugby's central revenues. Both Wasps and Worcester were 'P Share'-holders in the...
BBC
Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'
West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
BBC
Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game. A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green
The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
BBC
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League
Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
ESPN
FIFA 'keeping a very, very close eye' on outcomes from NWSL's Yates report - Sarai Bareman
FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman is paying close attention to the ongoing investigations following the release of the Yates report, which found evidence of systemic abusive behaviour in a number of NWSL clubs in the United States. In Australia to promote the release of tickets for the 2023...
Klopp awaits punishment for improper conduct at Manchester City game
Jürgen Klopp will discover the severity of his punishment for being sent off against Manchester City next week after responding to a Football Association charge of improper conduct. The Liverpool manager did not disclose his response to the FA when asked at a press conference on Friday but is...
Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
