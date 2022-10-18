ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wasps and Worcester should lose Premiership 'P Shares', says Exeter boss Rob Baxter

Worcester and Wasps should lose their Perpetual Shares in Premiership Rugby after going into administration, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter. All 13 clubs that started the Premiership season have 'P Shares', entitling them to a slice of Premiership Rugby's central revenues. Both Wasps and Worcester were 'P Share'-holders in the...
BBC

Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'

West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green

The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
The Guardian

Klopp awaits punishment for improper conduct at Manchester City game

Jürgen Klopp will discover the severity of his punishment for being sent off against Manchester City next week after responding to a Football Association charge of improper conduct. The Liverpool manager did not disclose his response to the FA when asked at a press conference on Friday but is...

