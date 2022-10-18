Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
The Killers announce special guests for Australia and New Zealand tour
Almost a year after confirming they were on their way to Australia and New Zealand, The Killers have announced their support acts for their upcoming tour. The iconic U.S. rockers are bringing their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour to the two countries throughout November and December, including for two A Day on the Green shows (see full dates below).
thebrag.com
The sweetest and spiciest festival acts this summer
Smirnoff are celebrating the full scale return of Australia’s summer festival season with the launch of two new Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails. The Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita seltzer cocktails are bubbly, colourful, and contain only 107 calories per 250mL can. It’s almost time for a pre-festival dance and sing-along...
thebrag.com
Track by track: Kav Temperley breaks down new album ‘Machines of Love & Grace’
When you’re the frontman of one of Australia’s greatest ever bands, the downtime of lockdowns was only going to produce one thing: music. Shut away from the world and trying to comprehend the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kav Temperley created his sophomore solo album. With the writerly...
thebrag.com
Noel Gallagher says there’s “no point” in Oasis reuniting
Former Oasis co-frontman Noel Gallagher has ruled out the prospect of the band reunited, saying that there is “no point.”. in a recent interview with Pub Talk laughed at the idea of joining musical forces with his brother Liam Gallagher once more. “Er, would you go on holiday with...
thebrag.com
These New South Whales release ‘Under Pressure’ in lead up to self-titled album
Post-punk famished fans rejoice; punk royalty These New South Whales’ new single ‘Under Pressure’ agitates and satiates in equal parts. Marking the third (and possibly final) single release in the lead-up to their upcoming self-titled album release next month, These New South Whales are back with another existential outcry. But this time, there’s no funny business.
thebrag.com
Drake reflects on being paid $100 to open for Ice Cube
American rapper Drake has revealed that he was paid just $100 to open a show for Ice Cube back in 2006. The ‘God’s Plan’ singer reposted an expenses sheet from concert history Instagram account The Flyer Vault that was from his 2006 performance at the now-shut Kool Haus in Toronto, where he opened for Ice Cube.
thebrag.com
Ed Sheeran had “started writing” the theme song for Bond film when replaced by Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran has revealed he had already “started writing” the theme song for 007 film No Time To Die when he was replaced by Billie Eilish. After meeting with a producer about writing the theme song prior to production, the singer’s dream was shattered when Danny Boyle, who worked with Sheeran on Richard Curtis’ ‘Yesterday’ later quit the film due to “creative differences” and was replaced by Cary Joki Fukunaga, who chose Billie Eilish to pen the track.
thebrag.com
Daniel Johns and Beavis and Butt-Head could be the ultimate collaboration
Beavis and Butt-Head and Daniel Johns have finally united for a collaboration, and the 1990s really are alive in 2022. Two decades ago, the iconic animation show featured the equally iconic Silverchair in an episode (see below). While watching the clip for the band’s single ‘Tomorrow’, Butt-Head commented, “I think this is supposed to be, like, freaking us out, but I’m un-freaked. In fact, this video is making me feel totally normal.” That sounds about right.
thebrag.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans have started a petition to remove writer Sara Hess
A petition to remove Sara Hess from future seasons of House of the Dragon has reached nearly 2,000 signatures since yesterday. Sara Hess recently wrote for Episode 9 Season 1 of House of the Dragon which was received largely positively, save one scene. When Princess Rhaenys emerged from the Dragonpit’s...
thebrag.com
Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago
It’s been revealed that Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago on the set of Hannah Montana when she was a teenager. Miley Cyrus’ Dad Billy Rae Cyrus is 61 years old, and he appears to be engaged to Australian singer Firerose who is reportedly 23 years old.
thebrag.com
Ekin-Su reveals why she turned down the host role on ‘Love Island’
Love Island winner Ekin-Su has revealed that she was asked to be the new host of Love Island, but turned down the gig. The mega-popular reality star dropped the bombshell during an interview with PopSugar. “I did get offered,” she told the publication. “I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am.
thebrag.com
Tone Deaf’s guide to the 2022/23 summer festival season
The 2022/23 summer festival season is nearly upon us. To get ready for what lies ahead, Tone Deaf and Smirnoff Seltzer have taken a deep dive into some of our favourite festivals and put together a comprehensive guide on where to go, who to see and what to expect. The...
thebrag.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 hints at Aemond and Helaena connection
A certain scene from Episode 9 of House of the Dragon could’ve just hinted at a possible connection between Aeomond and Helaena. Fans are beginning to speculate at a deeper relationship between siblings Aemond and Helaena Targaryen in HBO’s hit show, House of the Dragon. There is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in the conclusion of last Sunday’s episode in which Helaenea briefly strokes Aemond’s arm when Rhaenys Targaryen bursts from the floor of the Dragonpit on her mount Meleys.
thebrag.com
Kyle Sandilands dumped from the air during bizarre Alan Jones interview
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie-O were dumped from the air during a strange interview with radio broadcaster Alan Jones this morning. The hosts were chatting to Alan on the Kyle and Jackie-O show when the show was cut off due to inappropriate content. The trio were midway through their chat about eating out, cars and homes and the show suddenly stopped and switch to approximately nine minutes of ads. A prerecorded alert then played that informed listeners the audio had been “dumped”.
thebrag.com
Olivia Wilde is ‘feeding off’ Harry Styles’ fame, says former nanny
The former nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is quickly becoming a one-woman version of Deuxmoi. The scurrilous gossiper has been dropping titanic revelations about the broken Hollywood couple all week, and her latest calls into question Wilde’s pursuit of Harry Styles. Wilde’s former nanny, whose identity remains...
thebrag.com
Grapevine Gathering NSW: The Good, the Bad, and the “Meh”
After a devastating cancellation for the Victorian stint due to flooding, Grapevine Gathering made its way to NSW’s Hunter Valley to sunny skies and sunnier dispositions. I made my way to the festival to give you my most loyal reader the lowdown on what happened, what it was like, and whether you should consider attending next year (if there is a next year, which I hope there is).
Comments / 0