College Football News

UCLA vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: UCLA (6-0), Oregon (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The offensive line is good enough to pound away on the Oregon defensive front. Start with that, keep the most efficient passing game in the Pac-12 going, and then turn it over to the league’s best defense.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Jalopnik

Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start

For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
LONG BEACH, CA
californiaglobe.com

Caruso Retakes Narrow Lead In LA Mayoral Race Over Bass

A new Los Angeles Daily News/J.Wallin Opinion Research Poll released on Tuesday found that developer Rick Caruso now holds a slight 3% lead over Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) in the LA Mayoral election, marking a large turnaround following Bass’ double digit leader only a few months ago. Caruso had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report

School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
