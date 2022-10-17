Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
College Football News
UCLA vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview
UCLA vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: UCLA (6-0), Oregon (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The offensive line is good enough to pound away on the Oregon defensive front. Start with that, keep the most efficient passing game in the Pac-12 going, and then turn it over to the league’s best defense.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Top-Ranked Catcher Sofia Mujica Headed to UCLA as “Plug-And-Play” Difference Maker
You have to tip your cap to the coaching staff at UCLA—Kelly Inouye-Perez, Lisa Fernandez and Kirk Walker—as they have received commits from the top-ranked pitcher in the 2024 class in Addisen Fisher (click HERE for more on her) and now have the top-ranked catcher headed to Westwood in Sofia Mujica.
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
‘That very well could have cost us the game’: Pac-12 officials’ clock issue vexes Kyle Whittingham
The final seconds of the Utah Utes-USC Trojans game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City certainly didn’t help the perception of Pac-12 referees
UCLA Football Offers Louisville Commit, Local QB Pierce Clarkson
The St. John Bosco (CA) star has been pledged to the Cardinals for 10 months, but the Bruins appear to be making a final push.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
Jalopnik
Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start
For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
californiaglobe.com
Caruso Retakes Narrow Lead In LA Mayoral Race Over Bass
A new Los Angeles Daily News/J.Wallin Opinion Research Poll released on Tuesday found that developer Rick Caruso now holds a slight 3% lead over Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) in the LA Mayoral election, marking a large turnaround following Bass’ double digit leader only a few months ago. Caruso had...
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
2urbangirls.com
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
