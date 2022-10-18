Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
MSNBC
'The ruling is really striking': Trump involved in 'conspiracy to defraud U.S.', says judge
Former President Trump signed legal documents describing evidence of election fraud that he knew were false, according to U.S. District Judge David Carter. New York Times Reporter Luke Broadwater joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's conspiracy theory collides with reality in another embarrassing Durham failure
Alex Wagner reports on the acquittal of Igor Danchenko on all charges of lying to the FBI in a last bid case brought by special counsel John Durham who was tasked by Donald Trump attorney general Bill Barr with investigating the Russia investigation to give some credence to Trump's deep state conspiracy theories, only to fail miserably. Oct. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Secrets about Iran, China reportedly among Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs
After the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in early August, Donald Trump and his allies have floated a great many defenses, including the idea that the former president didn’t take anything especially sensitive. Last month, the Republican’s lawyer even made a comparison in court to overdue library books, in order to downplay the seriousness of the scandal.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
MSNBC
Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail
Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day
A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new Justice Department filing, saying it demonstrates that Donald Trump’s legal team does not truly understand why they requested a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Truss resignation in the U.K. should have Republicans’ attention
When George Canning’s tenure as British prime minister ended after just 119 days in the early 19th century, he had a good excuse: Canning died while in office. Liz Truss will break Canning’s record with ease — and earn an ignominious place in history in the process.
MSNBC
Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail: Key takeaways and analysis
A federal judge sentenced Steve Bannon, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, to four months in jail and a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee. A jury convicted the former White House chief strategist of two criminal charges of contempt of...
MSNBC
Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter
The Arizona Secretary of State’s office is now asking the DOJ to investigate potential voter intimidation after a group of people “approached and followed” a voter in Maricopa County who was just dropping off a ballot at a drop box--and it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident. Tonight's Democracy Defender, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, who, if elected, will be responsible for overseeing the Maricopa County Election Board tasked with certifying future elections, joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the state's contested 1864 abortion ban.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's Durham probe backfires, also damages national security
Matt Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talks with Alex Wagner about the failures of the John Durham special counsel investigation into the investigation of Donald Trump and Russia and what is likely to happen next now that Durham has failed again in court.Oct. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge: Trump knew voter fraud claims were false
As Trump awaits a subpoena from the Jan. 6th committee, a judge accuses him of signing legal documents describing election fraud claims he knew were false. Meantime, Trump testified under oath in the E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit accusing him of rape. Plus, Putin declares martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records
The January 6 committee has issued a subpoena for former President Trump to testify and produce records for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Trump, has been sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500 for contempt of Congress charges after he declined to hand over documents and appear before the January 6 committee. The judge stayed his sentence as Bannon and his lawyers intend to appeal the ruling. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security
After Republicans threatened Social Security and Medicare cuts if they win control of Congress, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that President Biden is “not cutting Social Security. End of story.” Ron Klain also joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s plans to lower gas prices, grow the economy, and to move America toward a clean energy future.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the Jan. 6 committee’s new subpoena for Trump matters
The biggest surprise at last week’s Jan. 6 committee hearing came at the very end: Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chair, introduced a resolution to subpoena Donald Trump. It was approved unanimously. But as a procedural matter, there’s an important difference between agreeing to subpoena a...
Comments / 0