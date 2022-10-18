ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coingeek.com

Japan digital asset industry group pushes for easier exchange listings

Japanese exchanges could soon see lighter restrictions on the digital assets they’re allowed to list. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA), the industry’s most prominent self-governance group, said it intends to allow trading platforms to list new assets without first going through its long screening process.
coingeek.com

Marathon Digital settles with former CEO for $24 million

Las Vegas-based block reward mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has reached a settlement agreement with its former chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed it has agreed to pay $24 million to the former CEO, who has...
coingeek.com

Domineum’s Mohammed Jega on CoinGeek Backstage: We’re taking Bitcoin SV to the grassroots in Africa

Africa has continued to shine as a Bitcoin and blockchain hub, with the likes of Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya consistently making the Top 10 lists for digital asset adoption. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega is right at the heart of this Bitcoin adoption, pushing BSV uptake in Nigeria and beyond. In an interview with CoinGeek Backstage, he broke down how he has been spearheading BSV uptake at the grassroots level in Africa.
coingeek.com

The fees are too damn high

In October of 2022, I wrote an article questioning if nodes on the BSV blockchain should raise fees in efforts to combat the empty block miner. I wrote that article without considering that the miners earn a subsidy, not a reward for mining blocks. Section 5, step 2 of the...
coingeek.com

A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States

A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States. For years, various companies have tried to get digital currency-related ETFs listed on a U.S. stock exchange, but they have been rejected by the SEC each time. That changed on September 15, 2022, when HashDEX’s Bitcoin Futures ETF ($DEFI) was listed on the New York stock exchange.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
coingeek.com

Macau advances digital currency acceptance, but will casinos accept?

Macau is pressing ahead with plans to recognize digital currency as legal tender, offering the possibility that China’s digital yuan might one day be accepted in the world’s largest gambling hub. Last week, Macau’s Executive Council (ExCo) reviewed the latest draft of its Legal Regime for the Creation...
coingeek.com

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried pens ‘Crypto Regulation for Dummies’

FTX supports government-imposed ‘blocklists’ of sanctioned ‘crypto’ addresses, part of the latest effort by founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to lobby U.S. lawmakers into crafting FTX-friendly regulations. On October 19, SBF tweeted his “current thoughts on crypto regulation” alongside a more detailed set of Possible Digital Asset...
coingeek.com

LUNA/UST investors on the hunt for Do Kwon, who’s ‘not on the run’

When Terra’s two tokens, LUNA and the UST stablecoin, collapsed in May, they wiped out over $40 billion in investor funds and several billion more indirectly. Some of the big whales, like the Digital Currency Group, were able to absorb the losses and march ahead. However, the biggest group was retail investors who lost everything they had bet on the tokens, and most have never recovered. Some are now coming together to launch a manhunt for Do Kwon.
coingeek.com

Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to allow digital asset tax payments

Rio de Janeiro will allow its residents to pay property taxes in digital assets starting in 2023, a decree published this week has revealed. The move was first announced in March by Mayor Eduardo Paes. “Our effort here is to make it clear that in the city of Rio we...
coingeek.com

Sharding as a blockchain scaling solution doesn’t work

Imagine if Chase Bank and Citibank required that their ledgers were in sync before committing a new transaction to their database. This is how Ethereum and any other account-based blockchains operate. In an account-based model, users have a balance of their tokens or coins associated with an address or an account.
coingeek.com

BSV Blockchain Association to host Blockchain in Business Conference in Sydney

Zug Switzerland 20 October 2022: The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will host the upcoming Blockchain in Business conference in Sydney, Australia. The Association will be joined in hosting the event alongside key partners Webmaster Studios and Keyi Tech. The conference will be held at Wesley...
coingeek.com

Samsung taps blockchain technology to secure user devices

Tech giant Samsung has turned to blockchain technology as an added layer of security for consumer electronics and personal smart devices. Known as Knox Matrix, the new network will operate as its “own private blockchain system” to protect millions of users. In its announcement, Samsung noted that the...
coingeek.com

Australian watchdog suspends three Gemini-managed digital asset funds

Australia’s securities watchdog has suspended three digital asset funds whose target market “was too broad.”. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced this week that it had placed interim stop orders on three digital asset funds by Sydney-based Holon Investments. The three invested in BTC, Ether, and Filecoin. ASIC’s temporary order is valid for 21 days.
coingeek.com

Philippines’ Maya warns of losses from fake mobile app

Fintech firm Maya has issued a public advisory to its users over an application masquerading as an affiliate of the platform on the Google Play Store. The notice warns users that it has no relationship with the “Maya Trade” app and took to social media to tell customers to keep their guard.
coingeek.com

China’s Tianjin province hikes electricity rates to root out miners

Yet another Chinese province is hiking its electricity rates specifically for block reward miners as the country struggles to root out the industry. This time it’s Tianjin, and just like all the others, it reiterated that the hike is a punishment to the miners and not an endorsement of the activity.
coingeek.com

Granath v Wright Oslo verdict: Hodlonaut not liable for defamation in Norway

The Oslo District Court has ruled: Magnus ‘Hodlonaut’ Granath’s Twitter campaign against Dr. Craig Wright did not amount to unlawful defamation in Norway. Round one of Granath v Wright is over: attention now turns to the parallel defamation case in the United Kingdom, which is set to be heard next year.
coingeek.com

Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright discusses 1984 and Brave New World

Our current world has all the ingredients ready to go for a digital dystopia. Interestingly, the inventor of Bitcoin, Dr. Craig Wright, is lecturing philosophy and education in an online course. In his recent lecture, Dr. Wright presented the topic “From Utopia to Dystopia, “especially discussing Orwell’s 1984 and Huxley’s...

