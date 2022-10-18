Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: 4 fires still burning bringing hazardous air quality
There are four wildfires currently burning in Washington state, bringing some of the worst air quality in the world to the Pacific Northwest. Investigators believe the Nakia Creek fire was caused by a "pyrotechnic", and are looking for possible suspects.
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
Residents return home after Nakia Creek Fire evacuation orders lifted
Residents return home after evacuation orders are lifted while the Nakia Creek Fire burns in Washington state.
q13fox.com
Cleaner air on the way: Rain, wind, & mountain snow help boost air quality Friday
SEATTLE - Clean air is on the way now folks!. Finally, a cold front moving into the Northwest tomorrow will give us just what we need to make sure air quality levels get back in the good zone!. Pictures like the one below will not exist this weekend, and hopefully,...
q13fox.com
How people are staying safe with poor air quality
Seattle had some of the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday. Air quality remains an issue but will clear up on Friday.
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
q13fox.com
Phase 2 of water conservation ordinance in effect for North Bend due to drought
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Even though rain is expected to finally hit Washington on Friday, the city of North Bend will move into Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance (WCO) until further notice due to the abnormal dry spell. The persistent drought conditions have reached the point where steps...
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
Here's what experts say are the impacts of exposure to unhealthy air quality
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality is unhealthy for everyone, but especially sensitive groups. Multiple wildfires in the Cascades caused unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties on Wednesday. Edwin Staples bikes upwards of 12 miles a day to work, and can’t escape the recent...
myedmondsnews.com
Unhealthy air quality to continue this week due to wildfire smoke
The impacts of wildfire smoke are expected to continue until late this week, with unhealthy air quality levels rising, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warned Tuesday. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone levels near active fires, including a new fire in east King County. As of Tuesday, other areas in the Puget Sound region are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Drop, cover, hold on: Millions across state practicing earthquake drills
SEATTLE — Millions of people will participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home on Thursday. At 10:20 a.m., you can join others across Washington practicing earthquake safety during The Great Washington Shakeout. No matter where you are, just drop, cover and hold on. The Washington Emergency Management...
q13fox.com
Fall weather has finally arrived in Western Washington
Seattle - It is finally going to feel like fall in Western Washington as cool temperatures and rain return to the Pacific Northwest. What a difference 24 hours makes! Air quality levels are all in the "good" category this Friday morning. Thursday around the same time, air quality was in the "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" levels.
q13fox.com
Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday
Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
q13fox.com
Seattle had the worst air quality in the world, but cleaner air is on the way
SEATTLE - Throughout the day on Wednesday, Seattle ranked as either number two or number one for cities with the worst air quality in the WORLD. Smoke-filled skies blanketed our state along with our neighbors to the south in Portland and to the north in Vancouver, B.C. Both Portland and Vancouver, B.C. also landed in the top spots for worst air quality at times throughout the day for worst air quality levels.
Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital
Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
q13fox.com
Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to 'unhealthy' conditions
SEATTLE - Seattle's air quality has ranked among the worst in the world this week. At one point Wednesday, air quality was ranking as the second worst. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 230 before 7 a.m. Thursday, which was considered "very unhealthy." Due to the conditions,...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews battle brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Crews fought a brush fire that flared up near the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning. According to the Snoqualmie Fire Department (SFD), at around 8:00 a.m., crews responded to a slow-moving brush fire in a wooded area between the hospital and Snoqualmie Parkway. The fire was...
The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA
The annual worldwide Great Shakeout earthquake drill is this Thursday, Oct. 20, and starts at 10:20 a.m. PDT. The goal of the drill is to help save lives from an earthquake by practicing ‘drop, cover, and hold’ under a desk, table, or other sturdy items together as a group or individually.
Comments / 0