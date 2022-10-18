SEATTLE - Throughout the day on Wednesday, Seattle ranked as either number two or number one for cities with the worst air quality in the WORLD. Smoke-filled skies blanketed our state along with our neighbors to the south in Portland and to the north in Vancouver, B.C. Both Portland and Vancouver, B.C. also landed in the top spots for worst air quality at times throughout the day for worst air quality levels.

