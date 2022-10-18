ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
SKYKOMISH, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Unhealthy air quality to continue this week due to wildfire smoke

The impacts of wildfire smoke are expected to continue until late this week, with unhealthy air quality levels rising, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warned Tuesday. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone levels near active fires, including a new fire in east King County. As of Tuesday, other areas in the Puget Sound region are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
q13fox.com

Fall weather has finally arrived in Western Washington

Seattle - It is finally going to feel like fall in Western Washington as cool temperatures and rain return to the Pacific Northwest. What a difference 24 hours makes! Air quality levels are all in the "good" category this Friday morning. Thursday around the same time, air quality was in the "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" levels.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday

Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle had the worst air quality in the world, but cleaner air is on the way

SEATTLE - Throughout the day on Wednesday, Seattle ranked as either number two or number one for cities with the worst air quality in the WORLD. Smoke-filled skies blanketed our state along with our neighbors to the south in Portland and to the north in Vancouver, B.C. Both Portland and Vancouver, B.C. also landed in the top spots for worst air quality at times throughout the day for worst air quality levels.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital

Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Crews battle brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Crews fought a brush fire that flared up near the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning. According to the Snoqualmie Fire Department (SFD), at around 8:00 a.m., crews responded to a slow-moving brush fire in a wooded area between the hospital and Snoqualmie Parkway. The fire was...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
MyNorthwest

The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA

The annual worldwide Great Shakeout earthquake drill is this Thursday, Oct. 20, and starts at 10:20 a.m. PDT. The goal of the drill is to help save lives from an earthquake by practicing ‘drop, cover, and hold’ under a desk, table, or other sturdy items together as a group or individually.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy