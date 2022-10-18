ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas

Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. 3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas. Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills...
First neon sign revealed

Its the first of eight neon signs set for renovations.. they are a part of the las vegas boulevard improvement project. This included the new gateway arches and giant showgirls as well. The upgrades are meant to carry aspects of the vintage las vegas look into the future. First neon...
Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence

Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic …. Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s …. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s home, son arrested. “Fast & Furious” comes to life with FuelFest at the …. Fast & Furious comes...
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Girl, 10, leads police, family of fallen officer down Las Vegas Strip for memorial run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old girl, with the help of several mourning police officers, blocked off part of the Las Vegas strip Wednesday afternoon to honor a fallen hero. It has been almost one week since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty. While the department he worked in for 23 years continues to grieve, Fifth Grader Theresa Ann joined them in a mile run down the strip.
