1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue. A motorcyclist was driving north...
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues in northeast Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside his car in the northeast valley neighborhood. Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside his car in...
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
8newsnow.com
"Fast & Furious" comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Fast & Furious comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “Fast & Furious” comes to life with FuelFest at the …. Fast & Furious comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s …. Shooting...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Tuesday morning on the southbound lanes of I-15. According to the authorities, the pedestrian was walking on the freeway when he was hit by multiple vehicles. The drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police for further investigations. Drugs...
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
8newsnow.com
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas
Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. 3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas. Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills...
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
8newsnow.com
First neon sign revealed
Its the first of eight neon signs set for renovations.. they are a part of the las vegas boulevard improvement project. This included the new gateway arches and giant showgirls as well. The upgrades are meant to carry aspects of the vintage las vegas look into the future. First neon...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
8newsnow.com
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic …. Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s …. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s home, son arrested. “Fast & Furious” comes to life with FuelFest at the …. Fast & Furious comes...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
8newsnow.com
Girl, 10, leads police, family of fallen officer down Las Vegas Strip for memorial run
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old girl, with the help of several mourning police officers, blocked off part of the Las Vegas strip Wednesday afternoon to honor a fallen hero. It has been almost one week since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty. While the department he worked in for 23 years continues to grieve, Fifth Grader Theresa Ann joined them in a mile run down the strip.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Barricade ends after suspected drunk driver refused to exit semi-truck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a barricade situation Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Las Vegas police received a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi-truck in the 4000 block of East Cheyenne Avenue. Officers located...
