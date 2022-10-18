Read full article on original website
The next king of the heavyweights
By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
Terence Crawford could get 8-figure payday against David Avanesyan
By Craig Page: Terence Crawford could get an unbelievable 8-figure payday for his December 10th fight against David Avanesyan BLK Prime pay-per-view. If the money is for real, more power to Crawford, but it sounds too unbelievable to be true. The price of the PPV is only $39.99, making it...
David Benavidez on Canelo Alvarez: “I can hurt him”
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he will “hurt” Canelo Alvarez when he finally gets his shot to fight for the title at 168. If the WBC is never going to order the fight, or if Canelo chooses that he’s going to swerve Benavidez indefinitely, there’s no way he’s going to get the chance to hurt the golden-haired superstar.
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
Gervonta Davis visits Adrien Broner in training camp
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis visited Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in training camp today. The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) Broner, 33, posted a photo of him and Tank Davis inside the gym. Adrien looks like he’s lost weight and has a considerably more healthy look to him than when he was scheduled to face Omar Figueroa last summer on August 20th.
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz to be ordered by WBC next month at convention
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr eliminator will be ordered at the convention in Acapulco, Mexico, next week. Assuming both fighters are willing to agree to the fight, we’ll soon see Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) and Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) squaring off in a WBC title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to champion Tyson Fury.
Haney reacts to Malignaggi saying he’ll duck Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Devin Haney fired back at Paulie Malignaggi tonight in response to him predicting that he’s going to duck Vasyl Lomachenko rather than fighting him next. Earlier today, Malignaggi predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) would vacate his undisputed lightweight title instead of going along with what Top Rank wants him to do in defending against Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) in his next fight.
Spence vs. Crawford moved to Feb.4th in Las Vegas
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight has now reportedly been moved to February 4th in Las Vegas. It still hasn’t been finalized, so the Feb.4th working date is tentative. The previous working date was November for the Spence vs. Crawford fight, but that date had...
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
Eddie Hearn: Canelo would fight Benavidez if he beat Charlo or Plant
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez would get a fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats Jermall Charlo or Caleb Plant, says Eddie Hearn. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) needs to earn a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by beating one of those two. It’s not...
Bob Arum wants Haney vs. Lomachenko, winner fights Shakur Stevenson
By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed today that he wants to match Vasyl Lomachenko against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, with the winner facing Shakur Stevenson. Arum is going to need to possibly do some convincing to Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) because there is already talk that...
Canelo wants Bivol, the guy that beat him” – says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez still wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol after losing to him last May. Canelo still wants revenge for what Bivol did to him earlier this year, schooling the Mexican star and making him look like a one-dimensional boxer from start to finish at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Errol Spence Jr: “I might be moving up”
By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr says he’s thinking of moving up to junior middleweight [154 lbs] after learning of Terence Crawford choosing to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th. Spence’s management had been trying to negotiate a fight with WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) until he...
Vasyl Lomachenko in camp preparing for Jamaine Ortiz on Oct.29th on ESPN+
By Jack Tiernan: Former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko is finishing up the last part of his training camp for his October 29th fight against Jamaine Ortiz on October 29th on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) hopes that the fight against his 26-year-old...
Shakur Stevenson wants lightweight tournament to decide #1
By Craig Page: Shakur Stevenson is calling for a lightweight tournament to decide who is the #1 fighter in the weight class. Here’s the thing. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) wants all the fighters that compete in the tournament to be paid “a lot of money for each fight.”
Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua lacked “balls” to fight him
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury is convinced that his would-be fight with Anthony Joshua fell apart, not because of the two deadlines that he sent, but rather because AJ lacked the “balls” to face him. Fury believes that Joshua originally was on board with fighting him, but then...
Should Caleb Plant have been forced to cut his beard?
By Allan Fox: Caleb Plant was allowed to box with a full beard that appeared to elongate his head for his fight last Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell in New York. Like this writer, Teddy Atlas wonders why the New York commission didn’t say something about the length of the former IBF super middleweight champion Plant’s beard, as it appeared to be at least three inches in length or perhaps longer.
Errol Spence rejects tune-up against Rolly Romero
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr has rejected a fight against a recently knocked out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, saying he’s not interested in a “tune-up.”. Romero was blasted out in six rounds last May by secondary WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and doesn’t seem interested in taking a pay cut to start over like most challengers after they get whipped.
