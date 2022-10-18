ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

Abrams stumps in Athens with message for young voters

Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams packed College Square Wednesday to hear Abrams call on young voters to push back against voter suppression. Two days after being questioned in the gubernatorial debate about her claim that voter suppression lost her the 2018 election, Abrams contended that many 2018 voters were prevented from casting their vote.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend

Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

New Superintendent announces school district town halls

New Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker announces plans for a series of town hall meetings, six of them starting November 1 at Clarke Central High School and concluding December 5 at the Pinewood Estates Community Center. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central, replaced the now retired Dr. Xernona Thomas as Superintendent of Schools in Athens earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more

A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

SEC East's surge threatens No. 1 Georgia's hopes to repeat

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked defending national champion Georgia is far from assured of a return trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game. With the SEC East making its biggest AP Top 25 power play since Florida’s Steve Spurrier and Tennessee’s Phillip Fulmer ruled the division 25 years ago, Georgia is facing a grueling series of games in the second half of the season. Led by Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee, the East Division boasts two of the top three teams in the country for the first time since Sept. 2, 1997. In that AP Top 25 poll, No. 2 Florida was one spot ahead of No. 3 Tennessee, the eventual SEC champion led by senior quarterback Peyton Manning. Georgia and Florida were both in the top five of the poll for one week in 2020, but at no other time since 1997 have two teams from the East been ranked in the top three.
ATHENS, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local government calendar includes A-CC Commission session

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will meet this evening, 6 o’clock at City Hall. Talk about downtown security cameras is on the agenda for the agenda setting session. There is more talk about plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a citizens committee that is looking tax allocation district for the acreage on Atlanta Highway meets at 3:30 in the fire station on Cleveland Road in Athens.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

