Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuga.org
Abrams stumps in Athens with message for young voters
Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams packed College Square Wednesday to hear Abrams call on young voters to push back against voter suppression. Two days after being questioned in the gubernatorial debate about her claim that voter suppression lost her the 2018 election, Abrams contended that many 2018 voters were prevented from casting their vote.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Free clinic coming to Forsyth County
The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.
‘Blood everywhere:’ Young Gwinnett mother randomly stabbed by stranger with steak knife
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is trying to solve the mystery of why they were randomly attacked by a stranger with a steak knife. The family says they were staying at a Motel 6 in Norcross while their home was being renovated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend
Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
New Superintendent announces school district town halls
New Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker announces plans for a series of town hall meetings, six of them starting November 1 at Clarke Central High School and concluding December 5 at the Pinewood Estates Community Center. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central, replaced the now retired Dr. Xernona Thomas as Superintendent of Schools in Athens earlier this month.
Georgia Hiker Dies After Falling From Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more
A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
Red and Black
Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
SEC East's surge threatens No. 1 Georgia's hopes to repeat
ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked defending national champion Georgia is far from assured of a return trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game. With the SEC East making its biggest AP Top 25 power play since Florida’s Steve Spurrier and Tennessee’s Phillip Fulmer ruled the division 25 years ago, Georgia is facing a grueling series of games in the second half of the season. Led by Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee, the East Division boasts two of the top three teams in the country for the first time since Sept. 2, 1997. In that AP Top 25 poll, No. 2 Florida was one spot ahead of No. 3 Tennessee, the eventual SEC champion led by senior quarterback Peyton Manning. Georgia and Florida were both in the top five of the poll for one week in 2020, but at no other time since 1997 have two teams from the East been ranked in the top three.
Mother tried to request mental health assistance before son was shot by neighbor in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A mother who called 911, hoping to get her son help, said he was suffering a mental health crisis and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood with knives. She wanted someone to respond and transport him to a facility for help. However, the 911 dispatcher told her they couldn't do that.
Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old in car
A federal jury has convicted an Athens woman of trafficking methamphetamine with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car, a...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Local government calendar includes A-CC Commission session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will meet this evening, 6 o’clock at City Hall. Talk about downtown security cameras is on the agenda for the agenda setting session. There is more talk about plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a citizens committee that is looking tax allocation district for the acreage on Atlanta Highway meets at 3:30 in the fire station on Cleveland Road in Athens.
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
Comments / 0