Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Taylor Swift adds seven bonus tracks to ‘Midnights’ on surprise ‘3am’ edition
Just hours after she released ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks. In a post made on social media, Swift explained that she considers ‘Midnights’ to be “a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”. But, as she continued: “There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them ‘3am’ tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
‘The Sims 5’ is “a couple” of years away from release, codenamed Project Rene
Electronic Arts have shared an update on The Sims 5, sharing the game’s codename and revealing that it is “a couple” of years away from release. Back in 2021, the publisher announced that the next generation of The Sims franchise was in development following the 2014 release of The Sims 4.
‘Black Adam’ sees huge gap between audience and critic scores
New superhero film Black Adam has seen huge disparity between audience and critic scores. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and is based on the DC comics character of the same name, follows the mythic superhero when he emerges from a tomb ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the world”.
‘Final Fantasy 16’ dives into Valisthea’s politics with ‘Ambition’ trailer
Final Fantasy 16 has received a lengthy new trailer that sheds insight into the factions vying for control in Square Enix‘s upcoming role-playing game. Published today (October 20), the Ambition trailer runs at four and a half minutes and provides an overview of each faction in Final Fantasy 16.
‘House Of The Dragon’ producer doesn’t understand why fans love Daemon Targaryen
House Of The Dragon producer Sara Hess has said she’s “baffled” by viewers who are attracted to Daemon Targaryen. The character, played by Matt Smith, has attracted admirers online since the first episode, who have nicknamed him “daddy Daemon” in various posts on Twitter. Events...
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
Faith No More’s Mike Patton discusses battling alcoholism during the pandemic
Frontman Mike Patton has spoken about his mental health struggles and his battle with alcoholism during the pandemic. Speaking to The Guardian, Patton discussed his role in hardcore band Dead Cross and their upcoming sophomore album ‘II’ (out October 28), as well as the cancelled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows.
‘Decision To Leave’ review: the year’s most addictive K-drama so far
Decision To Leave, the new romantic noir from acclaimed Korean director Park Chan-wook, is built around an old Korean pop song, Jung Hoon-hee’s ‘Mist’. “It’s no use thinking about the memory of the past,” she sighs on the melancholy music. “Still, I’m eagerly longing for you in my heart.”
Void Of Vision go full industrial on new single ‘HELL HELL HELL’
Void Of Vision have swiftly followed up their latest EP, ‘CHRONICLES II: HEAVEN’, with a new single titled ‘HELL HELL HELL’. Building on the sound that the Melbourne outfit featured prominently on their EP and earlier work, the band’s latest single brings their industrial influences to the forefront.
Netflix announces new thriller K-drama written by ‘Train To Busan’, ‘Hellbound’ director
Netflix announced an upcoming thriller Korean series, The Bequeathed, to be written by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday (October 18) that Netflix had decided to produce the brand-new series written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The streaming platform also announced the casting of actors Kim Hyun-joo (Trolley, Love All Play) and Park Hee-soon (A Model Family, My Name) in lead roles for The Bequeathed. Details about the series’ premiere date on Netflix have yet to be shared by the platform.
‘Under The Queen’s Umbrella’ review: Kim Hye-soo carries this cutthroat palace drama
Being under the metaphorical queen’s umbrella – basking in the generous shade of a monarch’s status – sounds cushy. But anyone who’s watched a palace drama, whether made by South Korea or Hollywood, knows how disadvantageous and indeed dangerous this position can be. Queen Im Hwa-ryeong (Kim Hye-soo), the titular figure of Joseon-era K-drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella, learns this the hard way when her son, the Crown Prince (Bae In-hyuk), falls gravely ill, opening up the arena for a battle over succession – one that threatens the lives of her other four sons.
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ campaign impressions: a slick and stealthy spectacle
There are no hit markers in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign. In Infinity Ward‘s gritty and tactical shooter, you won’t need any: if just a single bullet from your gun finds a target, a quick burst of scarlet mist will let you know it landed.
‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ preview: a worthy remix of a classic
“Where are they going, Bingo?” mutters Leon Kennedy as the intense Resident Evil 4 Remake preview comes to an end. It’s a moment of levity directly lifted from the original that perfectly illustrates the line between silly and serious that Resident Evil 4 walked so perfectly with its original release.
