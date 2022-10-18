ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Taylor Swift adds seven bonus tracks to ‘Midnights’ on surprise ‘3am’ edition

Just hours after she released ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks. In a post made on social media, Swift explained that she considers ‘Midnights’ to be “a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”. But, as she continued: “There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them ‘3am’ tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
NME

‘Black Adam’ sees huge gap between audience and critic scores

New superhero film Black Adam has seen huge disparity between audience and critic scores. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and is based on the DC comics character of the same name, follows the mythic superhero when he emerges from a tomb ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the world”.
NME

Faith No More’s Mike Patton discusses battling alcoholism during the pandemic

Frontman Mike Patton has spoken about his mental health struggles and his battle with alcoholism during the pandemic. Speaking to The Guardian, Patton discussed his role in hardcore band Dead Cross and their upcoming sophomore album ‘II’ (out October 28), as well as the cancelled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows.
NME

‘Decision To Leave’ review: the year’s most addictive K-drama so far

Decision To Leave, the new romantic noir from acclaimed Korean director Park Chan-wook, is built around an old Korean pop song, Jung Hoon-hee’s ‘Mist’. “It’s no use thinking about the memory of the past,” she sighs on the melancholy music. “Still, I’m eagerly longing for you in my heart.”
NME

Void Of Vision go full industrial on new single ‘HELL HELL HELL’

Void Of Vision have swiftly followed up their latest EP, ‘CHRONICLES II: HEAVEN’, with a new single titled ‘HELL HELL HELL’. Building on the sound that the Melbourne outfit featured prominently on their EP and earlier work, the band’s latest single brings their industrial influences to the forefront.
NME

Netflix announces new thriller K-drama written by ‘Train To Busan’, ‘Hellbound’ director

Netflix announced an upcoming thriller Korean series, The Bequeathed, to be written by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday (October 18) that Netflix had decided to produce the brand-new series written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The streaming platform also announced the casting of actors Kim Hyun-joo (Trolley, Love All Play) and Park Hee-soon (A Model Family, My Name) in lead roles for The Bequeathed. Details about the series’ premiere date on Netflix have yet to be shared by the platform.
NME

‘Under The Queen’s Umbrella’ review: Kim Hye-soo carries this cutthroat palace drama

Being under the metaphorical queen’s umbrella – basking in the generous shade of a monarch’s status – sounds cushy. But anyone who’s watched a palace drama, whether made by South Korea or Hollywood, knows how disadvantageous and indeed dangerous this position can be. Queen Im Hwa-ryeong (Kim Hye-soo), the titular figure of Joseon-era K-drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella, learns this the hard way when her son, the Crown Prince (Bae In-hyuk), falls gravely ill, opening up the arena for a battle over succession – one that threatens the lives of her other four sons.
The Associated Press

Digital.ai Introduces New Version of Its AI-Powered DevOps Platform That Empowers Large Organizations to Innovate Through Global Economic Shifts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Digital.ai today unveiled the Banff release of its AI-Powered DevOps Platform, featuring expanded intelligence, automation and collaboration, to further help companies accelerate digital transformation. The new version makes it possible for public sector and enterprise organizations to accelerate delivery while managing risk, all with a focus on driving maximum value from software investments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005324/en/ Digital.ai Intelligence Change Risk Prediction Overview Dashboards 10.19.22 (Graphic: Business Wire)
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ preview: a worthy remix of a classic

“Where are they going, Bingo?” mutters Leon Kennedy as the intense Resident Evil 4 Remake preview comes to an end. It’s a moment of levity directly lifted from the original that perfectly illustrates the line between silly and serious that Resident Evil 4 walked so perfectly with its original release.

