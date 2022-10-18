Read full article on original website
Company planning to build battery plant in Alabama gets federal grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The road to a better and more secure American supply chain runs through Alabama after the Biden administration gave $2 billion in grants to companies on Wednesday to increase American production of electric car batteries. More than $100 million of that money will go to Anovion,...
WAAY-TV
City of Madison looking into new funding agreement; possible annexation of Clift Farm Publix
City of Madison leaders met Wednesday in a special session to discuss the city's finances. The city is looking into a new funding agreement to replace the current one adopted in 2018. The city's attorney and financial advisor laid out details of the new potential financial agreement in the work...
Animal rights advocates meet with Red Bay city council
Members of Save Our Strays, a local animal rights and protection organization, have begun attending city council meetings across Franklin County.
This small Alabama town teaches English to immigrant children in new way with amazing results
As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
theflorala.com
Lauderdale County reports increase in fentanyl overdoses
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is comparable to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger. It is normally prescribed by doctors for patients in severe or chronic pain, especially when patients have become tolerant to other opioids.
Athens, Falkville men among 3 federally indicted on drug charges
Three Alabama men have been federally indicted on separate and unrelated gun and drug cases after court documents were recently unsealed, according to officials.
WAAY-TV
Falkville man indicted on federal meth, gun charges
A Falkville man faces drug and gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WAFF
Resident-TVA dispute update
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
Brian Martin defense asks for unsealing of DA recusal motion
The defense of Brian Lansing Martin asked the court to unseal its motion asking the Colbert County District Attorney to recuse himself.
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Aggravated stalking conviction stands for Lawrence County man
A Lawrence County man's aggravated stalking conviction will stand after court documents show he tried to appeal the decision.
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
WAFF
Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
2 arrested after police find fentanyl, methamphetamine in Decatur
Two people were arrested after an investigation into illegal drug sales in Decatur.
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
