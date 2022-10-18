Read full article on original website
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
WAAY-TV
$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama
More than $100 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. The $100.5 million made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes...
Food stamp benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are new monthly amounts
Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
wbrc.com
Company planning to build battery plant in Alabama gets federal grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The road to a better and more secure American supply chain runs through Alabama after the Biden administration gave $2 billion in grants to companies on Wednesday to increase American production of electric car batteries. More than $100 million of that money will go to Anovion,...
Slavery on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside […]
Voters to decide on ballot amendment that could affect election laws in Alabama
Amendment four would prevent the legislature from changing how the general election is run within six months of that election.
Hartselle Enquirer
Medical office, additional physicians planned for Hartselle will fill need, mayor says
A property purchase by Cullman Regional Medical Center will eventually provide Hartselle with a new medical office and additional physicians that the city’s mayor said will fill a void in health care. The Medical Center recently acquired 9 acres of the former Abercrombie home property at 1790 U.S. 31...
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
WSFA
Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
wbrc.com
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a petition with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, who was arrested by Blount County police last week on a charge of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.
theflorala.com
Lauderdale County reports increase in fentanyl overdoses
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is comparable to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger. It is normally prescribed by doctors for patients in severe or chronic pain, especially when patients have become tolerant to other opioids.
cenlanow.com
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).
Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers
Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
Animal rights advocates meet with Red Bay city council
Members of Save Our Strays, a local animal rights and protection organization, have begun attending city council meetings across Franklin County.
WAAY-TV
With flu cases increasing in Alabama, flu shot clinics are popping up
According to Alabama's Department of Public Health, cases of influenza are up in the state. Labs across the state have confirmed there are cases of influenza over a majority of the state within the past three weeks. To limit the spread of influenza, the ADPH is recommending everyone receive their...
wvtm13.com
Flu cases on the rise in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu cases are on the rise in Alabama. The state is seeing the worst start to the flu season in years. The statewide flu tracker shows significant activity in almost every region of the state. The 2022 flu season is currently at 4%, and those levels...
This small Alabama town teaches English to immigrant children in new way with amazing results
As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
WAAY-TV
Alabama infectious disease doctor answers worry over new strains of omicron
Even with cases of Covid-19 going down across the country, some worry has been built up over two new subvariants of omicron. The two new variants, BQ 1 and BQ 1.1, now account for about 10% of total cases across the United States. However, according to the CDC, the BA...
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
Decatur non-profit caught off guard by cold weather, desperate for donations
A Decatur non-profit says that they are in desperate need of community donations after being caught off guard by this week's cold snap.
