Alabama State

WAAY-TV

$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama

More than $100 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. The $100.5 million made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food stamp benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are new monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Slavery on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
ALABAMA STATE
theflorala.com

Lauderdale County reports increase in fentanyl overdoses

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is comparable to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger. It is normally prescribed by doctors for patients in severe or chronic pain, especially when patients have become tolerant to other opioids.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
cenlanow.com

Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers

Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Flu cases on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu cases are on the rise in Alabama. The state is seeing the worst start to the flu season in years. The statewide flu tracker shows significant activity in almost every region of the state. The 2022 flu season is currently at 4%, and those levels...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL

