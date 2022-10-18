ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reefer Man
3d ago

Hmm does it make these politicians and celebrities less safe by having armed security around them? Typical liberals with their looney propaganda and zero logic

Lyin' Joe Biden
3d ago

Guns prevent an estimated 2.5 million crimes a year, or 6,849 every day. Most often, the gun is never fired, and no blood (including the criminal’s) is shed.Every year, 400,000 life-threatening violent crimes are prevented using firearms.60 percent of convicted felons admitted that they avoided committing crimes when they knew the victim was armed. Forty percent of convicted felons admitted that they avoided committing crimes when they thought the victim might be armed. Felons report that they avoid entering houses where people are at home because they fear being shot.Fewer than 1 percent of firearms are used in the commission of a crime.

James Michael
3d ago

The liberal progressive way. Indoctrinate the youth. Do it with underground, hard to trace money that flies under the tax code. It’s how they are making LQTB seem normal and healthy. We are very much headed toward total socialism where the federal government controls every thought and action. By the turn of the century, the Chinese will just walk in and collect on the debt they control.

thetrace.org

Small Gunmakers Find Lucrative Opportunity in State Weapons Bans

NEW from THE TRACE: Guns recovered by Mexico’s military come mostly from U.S. makers. In the wake of a judge’s decision to throw out the Mexican government’s lawsuit against the gun industry, The Trace obtained data that demonstrates how American companies produce many of the weapons driving cartel violence. The data details every firearm recovered by the Mexican military between 2010 and May of 2020 — almost 125,000 weapons, including machine guns, grenade launchers, and tens of thousands of pistols and rifles. Taken together, the numbers tell a damning story of iconic American gunmakers’ involvement in a decade of Mexican bloodshed, Champe Barton, Alain Stephens, and Steve Fisher report. Read their story here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The shadow movement of right-wing sheriffs using their powers to resist gun control and investigate 2020 election

Nearly half of sheriffs in a nationwide survey felt that in their home counties, they are the final word on what’s legal and constitutional — no matter what state or federal laws or Supreme Court decisions say.It’s a sign of the growing influence of “constitutional sheriff” ideology that’s spread to departments across the country in the last decade, a mindset that’s pushed sheriffs to resist Covid rules, gun laws, investigate election conspiracies, pal around with militia men, and racially profile their constituents.According to a survey of 500 sheriffs across the country conducted by The Marshall Project and political scientists Emily...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
