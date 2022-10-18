ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
What manufacturing workers make in Oregon

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Readers respond: Johnson has represented all Oregonians

Former state senator Betsy Johnson represented the following areas in Oregon: all of Columbia and Clatsop County and parts of Multnomah, northern Tillamook and western Washington Counties. These are essentially rural communities, and she represented them well. She shows up for almost every one of their community fundraisers and celebrations, and more importantly contributes her own money - not donated money - to their efforts.
