focushillsboro.com
According To A New State Review, Oregon’s Graduation And Attendance Rates Have Decreased Since The Pandemic
According to a recent examination of data collected from schools in Oregon during the 2021-22 school year, statewide school staffing levels are rebounding from pandemic losses. Despite this, on-time graduation rates have decreased, and chronic absenteeism continues to be a concern. According to a recent examination of data collected from...
How Oregon’s 3 candidates for governor differ on education
Oregon’s governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction, appoints leaders at the Department of Education and is ultimately responsible for ensuring the state’s students graduate prepared for life after high school. The next woman to hold the job will shape the education of a generation of Oregon...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
Dem House candidate haunted by support of China-funded educational programs in American classrooms
Jay Chen, a Democrat seeking to represent California's 45th District, is facing renewed criticism over his support for China-funded educational programs in American schools.
Interest groups behind misleading ‘Oregon voter guide’ face complaint of campaign finance violations
An Oregon voter has filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office alleging that public employee unions, Democrats and their political allies violated state campaign finance and ad disclosure rules with the design and funding of their official-looking website, “The Oregon Voter Guide.”. Brian Bishop, CEO of...
New Oregon school performance reports showcase small class sizes, giant absenteeism problem
Oregon schools returned to full-year in-person learning last fall, staffed with the most teachers and counselors and the smallest classes they’ve ever had. But that didn’t keep massive shares of students from being chronically absent, signaling many of them are at high risk of failing to graduate. That...
Democrat-linked marketing firm offers $500 for online endorsement of Elissa Slotkin
A Democrat-linked progressive marketing firm is offering Michigan online content creators $500 to endorse vulnerable incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin as she runs for re-election.
FL Gov candidate Charlie Crist's top staffer left campaign citing a 'family matter.' He was actually arrested
Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's campaign manager was arrested days prior to the campaign announcing that he would leave for a "family matter."
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
Oregon chief justice faces complaint for role in firing of public defense director
The state commission charged with reviewing the conduct of judges is mulling a complaint against Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters regarding the ouster of the state public defense director. The Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability will take up the complaint at its closed-door Nov. 18 meeting, The...
thelundreport.org
Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reverses on school choice program he once pledged to 'do away with'
J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent governor of Illinois, appears to reverse course on school choice after previously attacking the program.
Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’
Oregon voters seeking information about the November election are likely to see a website called “The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide” at the top of their online search results – ahead of the state’s official voters’ guide. The website – thanks to paid advertising – is...
PBS NewsHour worries about voter suppression in Georgia, despite record early voting turnout
A PBS panel worried that Georgia's election laws were suppressing Black votes, as the state had record-high turnout this week in early voting. On "PBS NewsHour," host Laura Barrón-López asked guest Cornell Belcher if there was voter suppression going on in Georgia. "Cornell, you mentioned this earlier, but,...
Arizona Sec of State Hobbs, Dem governor nominee, showed up to office 19 days in past 6 months
Records shared with Fox News Digital reveal that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs only showed up to her state office a total of 19 days since April 1.
ijpr.org
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
KTVZ
What manufacturing workers make in Oregon
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Readers respond: Johnson has represented all Oregonians
Former state senator Betsy Johnson represented the following areas in Oregon: all of Columbia and Clatsop County and parts of Multnomah, northern Tillamook and western Washington Counties. These are essentially rural communities, and she represented them well. She shows up for almost every one of their community fundraisers and celebrations, and more importantly contributes her own money - not donated money - to their efforts.
WWEEK
One Thing All Three Candidates for Governor Can Agree On: Cleaning House at the Oregon Health Authority
Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates don’t agree on much. So it was surprising to hear a common refrain when we asked them to name the state agency most in need of additional oversight. (We took the beleaguered Employment Department off the table.) All three said the Oregon Health Authority topped their list.
