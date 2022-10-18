Read full article on original website
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday...
Business Insider
A large study found a link between hair straightening products and uterine cancers, especially for Black women
A decade-long NIH study of 33,000 women found a link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer. Black women made up a majority of participants who said they use hair straighteners. The NIH did not collect information on the exact chemicals used in hair straightening products. The National Institutes of...
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected. Marie Mason caught a rare parasite infection, called Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can cause blindness. Symptoms of the infection include: eye pain, blurred vision, and the sensation of something in the eye.
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing their unborn child: report
A Texas man charged with attacking his pregnant girlfriend and killing their unborn child accepted a plea deal Monday and will serve no jail time.
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman after she beat him at basketball: police
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering a woman after she beat him in a basketball game earlier this month, police said.
Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness
Jana Kramer said this week said she felt she looked like a "f-----g idiot" after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become New York Times best-selling authors of the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Alabama fan fired after tweeting he was 'glad' receiver struck female Tennessee fan
An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was fired from his job after tweeting he was "glad" a Crimson Tide receiver punched a female Tennessee fan who was celebrating the win.
Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'
MSNBC host Joy Reid argued on Wednesday that Florida is now a “modern-day version of Jim Crow” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.
White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia
White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
