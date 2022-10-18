ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Q97.9

Get Your Fancy On With Glitter Drinks At This Maine Bar

Its always nice to take some time to get messy with your bestie. This Sunday my closest friend, Katie Schreiber and I decided that in the middle of the day we needed a cocktail, or three. Whether you workout, do yoga, watch sports, you need a release. She is my...
AUBURN, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King

Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Luis Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Closed Since 2020, Hugo’s in Portland, Maine, Announces It Won’t Be Reopening

One of Maine's most iconic restaurants will not be reopening its doors. The longtime Portland fine dining establishment, Hugo's, announced its official closure on social media recently. After closing during the pandemic, the owners have decided not to reopen the renowned eatery. It officially marks the end of a 30+ year run of some of Portland's most distinguished food.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
nerej.com

Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building

Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
WESTBROOK, ME
The Maine Writer

(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta

I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

