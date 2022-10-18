CMP Scientific Signs a Co-Marketing Agreement with Agilent to Advance Capillary Electrophoresis–Mass Spectrometry Solutions

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Demand of Interdisciplinary and Structural Biology Applications & High Usage of Biological Therapeutic Drugs - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market (2022-2027) by Product, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market is estimated to be worth USD 51.43 million in 2022, and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Dassault Systèmes and Verkor Sign MoU to Advance Next-Generation Low-Carbon Battery Development and Manufacturing
Global leader in virtual technologies and European pioneer in electric vehicle and stationary batteries team up to accelerate the sustainable innovation of lithium-ion batteries. Best practices for virtual, end-to-end product and process development will optimize collaboration, efficiency and agility at Verkor’s first state-of-the-art gigafactory. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform catalyzes...
Woonsocket Call
NuScale’s Emergency Planning Zone boundary methodology validated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards
Approved methodology enables NuScale’s unparalleled safety to merit a smaller Emergency Planning Zone for potential locations. NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) announced today that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards (ACRS) issued letter ML22287A155, concurring with NRC staff, stating that the NuScale methodology for determining the appropriate size of the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) is acceptable for use by NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) power plants. This methodology will determine an EPZ that provides the same level of protection to the public as the 10 mile radius EPZs used for existing U.S. nuclear power plants and is approved only for the NuScale SMR design, further demonstrating NuScale’s unparalleled safety.
Woonsocket Call
European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and...
Woonsocket Call
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Woonsocket Call
CardiAI Unveils Its One-Time Blood Pressure Measurement Machine BPAro, Seeking to Fill the Hypertension Diagnostic Gap
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Canada-based medical device research and development organization, CardiAI, aims to improve the hypertension measurement mechanism through unveiling its proprietary BPAro machine. BPAro is a small, portable machine that measures patients' blood pressure at regular intervals for up to 30 hours. The device continuously monitors the blood pressure even when the patients continue their normal daily routines, including sleep. Through its technology, CardiAI aims to fill the hypertension diagnostic gap by making the measurement more accurate and reliable.
Woonsocket Call
Information and Application of Concrete Power Trowel Machine
The ACE walk behind helicopter concrete power trowel machine imparts a smooth surface finish to the freshly-poured concrete slabs while improving the efficiency of surface treatment. It is commonly seen on concrete pouring sites where the concrete needs to be properly settled to form an interior floor or patio for a deck. The trowel features a single blade or multiple blades that rotate in a safety cage. Depending on the size of people’s job size, they can either choose a Walk behind version trowel machine or Ride on type power trowel machine. Rotating blades are generally 24 to 46 inches long. They take three forms: Floating Blades, Finishing blades, or Combined Blades.
Woonsocket Call
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of $212 million ($186 million, after-tax), including $160 million for Hurricane Ian.
Woonsocket Call
Cybersecurity Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Accenture, Alphabet, Cisco, Cloudflare, and IBM – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Cybersecurity – Thematic Research predicts the market to witness considerable growth during the projected period. Securing hybrid working, coping with ransomware, continuing supply chain threats, and moving to a zero-trust security model as a long-term solution to data breaches will drive strong security growth over the next three years. These factors will propel the cybersecurity market to garner an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Woonsocket Call
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
Woonsocket Call
VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2022. Unitholders of record on October 31, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $6,205,000 or $0.365 per unit, payable November 14, 2022. Volumes, average sales prices and net profits...
Woonsocket Call
Data from Roll-In Cohort of North American pivotal alfapump® study (POSEIDON) selected for poster presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting®
Presentation by Dr. Florence Wong on Sunday November 6th in Washington, DC:. “An Automatic Low Flow Ascites Pump Improves Ascites Control and Quality of Life In Patients with Cirrhosis and Recurrent Ascites”. Ghent, Belgium – 21 October 2022 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"),...
Woonsocket Call
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Woonsocket Call
Global Potato Protein Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Tereos, AGRANA Fruit, Roquette and Omega Protein Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Potato Protein Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Potato Protein Market is estimated to be USD 158.55 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 215.7 Mn by...
Woonsocket Call
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. announces the FDA’s acceptance of ARS Pharmaceuticals’ NDA for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) for the Treatment of Allergic Reactions (type I) including Anaphylaxis
Neffy has potential to be the first non-injectable medicine indicated to treat allergic reactions (type I) including anaphylaxis in the U.S., if approved. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (ARS Pharma) New Drug Application (NDA) for neffy for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (type I) including anaphylaxis in adults and children ≥30 kg (66 lbs). If approved by the FDA, neffy would be the first non-injectable treatment available to patients with allergic reactions (type I) including anaphylaxis.
Woonsocket Call
Major tech players and civil society groups call on the public to protect encryption on Global Encryption Day
Global Encryption Coalition, including anonymity network Tor and Open Rights Group, call on the public around the world to protect encryption. Tor Executive Director says “encryption should be a right” as it allows people to “resist and fight for change”. Intervention comes on Global Encryption Day as...
Woonsocket Call
Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend
Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
Woonsocket Call
Global Tableware (Dinnerware, Flatware, Glassware/Crystalware) Markets Report 2022: A $54.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Color Patterned Tableware Witnesses a Significant Surge - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tableware - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tableware Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027. The global market for Tableware estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Comments / 0