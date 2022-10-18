Juniper Research: Travel & Expense Management Software Revenue to Surpass $16 Billion Globally by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Prevent Growing Expense Fraud

Read full article on original website
Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.10% to Reach $6,398.1 Billion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global B2C market is expected...
SR Alternative Credit, LLC Completes a $10 Million Senior Secured Financing for a Shipping Container Owner-Lessor
SR Alternative Credit, LLC (“SRAC”), formerly Old Hill Partners, today announced a deal that provided $10 million in the form of a senior secured one-year term loan to a company that acquires and leases standard 20- and 40-foot shipping containers, among other transportation equipment. This is the third transaction for SRAC with this borrower. The company’s lessees include shippers with trade routes primarily in Southeast Asia and other regional routes. Security for the loan consists of the new containers, the leases, receivables from the leases, assignment of the management agreements, a lockbox for manager payments, a stock pledge of the borrower and guarantees.
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Forecasts, 2022-2030 with Focus on Biopesticides and Biostimulants - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of agricultural biologicals by segment: biopesticides and biostimulants. Growing adoption of sustainable farming practices will remain the key growth driver. The establishment of regulatory frameworks and harmonization...
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about December 1, 2022. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue...
Cybersecurity Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Accenture, Alphabet, Cisco, Cloudflare, and IBM – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Cybersecurity – Thematic Research predicts the market to witness considerable growth during the projected period. Securing hybrid working, coping with ransomware, continuing supply chain threats, and moving to a zero-trust security model as a long-term solution to data breaches will drive strong security growth over the next three years. These factors will propel the cybersecurity market to garner an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Enters Trade Agreement with Nigeria Ag/Commodities Umbrella Organization
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa, has signed a trade agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (“AFAN”). Tingo has signed a merger agreement to be acquired by MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT); AFAN is the umbrella body of the 56 recognized commodities and agricultural associations in Nigeria. According to the agreement, AFAN will add a minimum of 20 million additional subscribers, which would more than triple Tingo Mobile’s current 9.3 million customer base. For its part, Tingo will provide an array of value-added products and services, including Tingo-branded smartphones, access to the Nwassa agri-fintech marketplace platform and the TingoPay Fintech super-app, and VISA-Tingo debit and credit cards. In addition, Tingo offers a wide range of agricultural products and tools, such as farming equipment, seeds, fertilizer and pesticides, as well as warehousing, transport and storage services. Tingo will also provide customers with the chance to wholesale produce locally and nationally, and export surplus produce. The announcement noted that most of the new subscribers will be owners of small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises. “Over the past two decades, we have steadily built Tingo Mobile to support our loyal customer base of 9.3 million farmers, including more recently through the introduction of our Nwassa agri-fintech platform and our TingoPay fintech platform,” said Tingo founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “We are incredibly excited to expand our customer base to include the members of AFAN, not least as we aim to empower such members through our technology, for example, by helping them to increase crop-yields and better commercialize their agricultural products in both the national and global markets. Having today significantly further strengthened our position in Nigeria, our goal is to roll-out the Tingo Mobile model to other countries where we will continue to focus our efforts on these underserved agricultural producers and small business owners around the world.”
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2022. Unitholders of record on October 31, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $6,205,000 or $0.365 per unit, payable November 14, 2022. Volumes, average sales prices and net profits...
FLEETCOR® to Acquire European Workforce Lodging Business
Deal Extends Workforce Lodging Business to International Markets. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider serving the UK and German markets. The acquisition extends FLEETCOR's U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion. The transaction is expected to close in November.
Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Demand of Interdisciplinary and Structural Biology Applications & High Usage of Biological Therapeutic Drugs - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market (2022-2027) by Product, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market is estimated to be worth USD 51.43 million in 2022, and is expected to...
KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: 12% Is Not Affordable for Many Borrowers
KBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part of the U.S. and European corporate lending landscape. Some of the strategies that helped private credit lenders and their borrowers successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic will be important again, but the impact of rising interest rates, the slowing global economy, inflation, and weaker private company valuations, will likely present more sustained challenges as well as higher default rates than experienced during the pandemic. In a new report about the opaque private credit market, KBRA will leverage its expansive view across the landscape of the direct lending industry to offer perspectives on these evolving risks and how the industry responds.
European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
Dassault Systèmes and Verkor Sign MoU to Advance Next-Generation Low-Carbon Battery Development and Manufacturing
Global leader in virtual technologies and European pioneer in electric vehicle and stationary batteries team up to accelerate the sustainable innovation of lithium-ion batteries. Best practices for virtual, end-to-end product and process development will optimize collaboration, efficiency and agility at Verkor’s first state-of-the-art gigafactory. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform catalyzes...
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Global Tableware (Dinnerware, Flatware, Glassware/Crystalware) Markets Report 2022: A $54.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Color Patterned Tableware Witnesses a Significant Surge - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tableware - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tableware Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027. The global market for Tableware estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Avant Brands Announces DIP Financing to The Flowr Corporation
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company") announced today that 1000343100 Ontario Inc. (the "DIP Lender"), an entity of which Avant owns 50% of the issued and outstanding shares, has executed a term sheet with The Flowr Corporation (FLWR; FLWPF) ("Flowr") and its subsidiaries, The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc. ("Flowr Okanagan"), The Flowr Canada Holdings ULC ("Flowr ULC") and Terrace Global Inc. ("Terrace" and collectively with the Company, Flowr Okanagan and Flowr ULC, the "Flowr Group") pursuant to which the DIP Lender will advance a debtor-in-possession ("DIP") loan in the amount of $2,000,000 (the "DIP Loan") in connection with the Flowr Group's application for protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA").
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
