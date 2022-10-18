‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 362 points, or 1.2%, to 30,678 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula facility as shortage continues
Abbott Nutrition plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, Chairman and CEO Robert Ford said Wednesday. The announcement comes as the US formula shortage continues and experts have called for more domestic production and diversity among suppliers. "We're moving forward with plans for...
US home sales fall for 8th month in a row in September, the longest slump since 2007
American home sales declined for the eighth month in a row in September as surging mortgage rates and high prices pushed buyers out of the market. Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were down 23.8% in September from a year ago and down 1.5% from August, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Amazon will use Hawaiian Airlines to operate cargo planes
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines will operate 10 cargo planes for Amazon.com starting next fall under a deal that could eventually involve more planes and give Amazon a 15% stake in the airline. The airline’s parent company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc., said Friday that it will fly and maintain an...
American Airlines dropping first class for more business class seats
American Airlines is dropping its first class cabins and replacing them with more business class seats. The move was disclosed in a conference call with investors Thursday by Vasu Raja, the company's chief commercial officer, who said the change is in response to customer demand.
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing...
