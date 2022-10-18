Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution and its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1235 per unit for the third quarter of 2022 ($0.494 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of $212 million ($186 million, after-tax), including $160 million for Hurricane Ian.
Woonsocket Call
Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend
Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
Woonsocket Call
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.40 (forty cents) per common share. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on November 4, 2022 and will be paid on November 18, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2022. Unitholders of record on October 31, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $6,205,000 or $0.365 per unit, payable November 14, 2022. Volumes, average sales prices and net profits...
Woonsocket Call
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Woonsocket Call
BNB Chain GameFi Project ArchLoot Scheduled Closed Beta Test Phase 3 on October 20th
October 20th, 2022 - Singapore - The UGC NFT game ArchLoot has recently opened applications for an upcoming closed beta test (hereinafter referred to as CBT). As an iconic innovative project on the BNB Chain, it has finished two phases of CBT respectively in May and August this year, and the following one will take place from October 20th to November 2nd very soon. There are 1,000 seats available in total, which will be chosen from candidates who have filled in the form.
Woonsocket Call
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.07 per share payable in cash on December 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022. About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn...
Woonsocket Call
SR Alternative Credit, LLC Completes a $10 Million Senior Secured Financing for a Shipping Container Owner-Lessor
SR Alternative Credit, LLC (“SRAC”), formerly Old Hill Partners, today announced a deal that provided $10 million in the form of a senior secured one-year term loan to a company that acquires and leases standard 20- and 40-foot shipping containers, among other transportation equipment. This is the third transaction for SRAC with this borrower. The company’s lessees include shippers with trade routes primarily in Southeast Asia and other regional routes. Security for the loan consists of the new containers, the leases, receivables from the leases, assignment of the management agreements, a lockbox for manager payments, a stock pledge of the borrower and guarantees.
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
Woonsocket Call
Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.10% to Reach $6,398.1 Billion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global B2C market is expected...
Woonsocket Call
FLEETCOR® to Acquire European Workforce Lodging Business
Deal Extends Workforce Lodging Business to International Markets. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider serving the UK and German markets. The acquisition extends FLEETCOR's U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion. The transaction is expected to close in November.
Woonsocket Call
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer Departures, Names Chief Executive Officer, Appoints a New Director, and Announces Share Buyback Authorization
Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), today announced that David S. Charlton, Chief Executive Officer, and Reiner R. Mauer, Chief Operations Officer, are no longer officers or directors of GBLI (including its subsidiaries). GBLI’s board of directors appointed Joseph W. Brown, 73, as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr....
Woonsocket Call
Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022
GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is an influential event catering to the rapidly growing corrugated packaging and carton box making industry. Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022. GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is...
Woonsocket Call
DINGDONG FINAL DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 24, 2022
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.
Woonsocket Call
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
Woonsocket Call
Empress Capital Announces Appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi
New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Empresscapital.vc, an artificial intelligence venture capital fund launched by Yash Varma, has announced the appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi to its advisory board. Empress Capital Photo. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. David Baxby...
Woonsocket Call
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Goldman Home Improvement Trust 2022-GRN2 Issuer Trust
KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Goldman Home Improvement Trust 2022-GRN2 Issuer Trust (“GHIT 2022-GRN2”), a home improvement loan ABS transaction. GHIT 2022-GRN2 will issue four classes of notes totaling $213.988 million, collateralized by 95% of economic participation interests (the “Participations”) in a...
