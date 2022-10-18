Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution and its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1235 per unit for the third quarter of 2022 ($0.494 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2022.
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of $212 million ($186 million, after-tax), including $160 million for Hurricane Ian.
Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend
Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2022. Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares...
Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend
Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.40 (forty cents) per common share. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on November 4, 2022 and will be paid on November 18, 2022.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about December 1, 2022. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue...
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Global Chemical Prices Soar Over US Polar Storm
The US polar storm has now shut down 90% of US polypropylene (PP) capacity, 67% of ethylene and devastated other important products, sending ripples around global chemical markets prices soaring, said n industry expert. More bad weather, forecast for later in the week, may prolong the disruption. So far, ICIS...
CryptoNewsBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Enters Trade Agreement with Nigeria Ag/Commodities Umbrella Organization
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa, has signed a trade agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (“AFAN”). Tingo has signed a merger agreement to be acquired by MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT); AFAN is the umbrella body of the 56 recognized commodities and agricultural associations in Nigeria. According to the agreement, AFAN will add a minimum of 20 million additional subscribers, which would more than triple Tingo Mobile’s current 9.3 million customer base. For its part, Tingo will provide an array of value-added products and services, including Tingo-branded smartphones, access to the Nwassa agri-fintech marketplace platform and the TingoPay Fintech super-app, and VISA-Tingo debit and credit cards. In addition, Tingo offers a wide range of agricultural products and tools, such as farming equipment, seeds, fertilizer and pesticides, as well as warehousing, transport and storage services. Tingo will also provide customers with the chance to wholesale produce locally and nationally, and export surplus produce. The announcement noted that most of the new subscribers will be owners of small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises. “Over the past two decades, we have steadily built Tingo Mobile to support our loyal customer base of 9.3 million farmers, including more recently through the introduction of our Nwassa agri-fintech platform and our TingoPay fintech platform,” said Tingo founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “We are incredibly excited to expand our customer base to include the members of AFAN, not least as we aim to empower such members through our technology, for example, by helping them to increase crop-yields and better commercialize their agricultural products in both the national and global markets. Having today significantly further strengthened our position in Nigeria, our goal is to roll-out the Tingo Mobile model to other countries where we will continue to focus our efforts on these underserved agricultural producers and small business owners around the world.”
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of...
Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022
GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is an influential event catering to the rapidly growing corrugated packaging and carton box making industry. Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022. GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is...
SR Alternative Credit, LLC Completes a $10 Million Senior Secured Financing for a Shipping Container Owner-Lessor
SR Alternative Credit, LLC (“SRAC”), formerly Old Hill Partners, today announced a deal that provided $10 million in the form of a senior secured one-year term loan to a company that acquires and leases standard 20- and 40-foot shipping containers, among other transportation equipment. This is the third transaction for SRAC with this borrower. The company’s lessees include shippers with trade routes primarily in Southeast Asia and other regional routes. Security for the loan consists of the new containers, the leases, receivables from the leases, assignment of the management agreements, a lockbox for manager payments, a stock pledge of the borrower and guarantees.
VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Mr. Pitoniak, joined by Canyon Ranch principal owner and chairman John Goff, discussed VICI’s newly announced partnership with Canyon Ranch and entry into the place-based wellness sector with its investment to fund the development of Canyon Ranch Austin. Click here to view the appearance.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Forecasts, 2022-2030 with Focus on Biopesticides and Biostimulants - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of agricultural biologicals by segment: biopesticides and biostimulants. Growing adoption of sustainable farming practices will remain the key growth driver. The establishment of regulatory frameworks and harmonization...
DINGDONG FINAL DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 24, 2022
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.
Dassault Systèmes and Verkor Sign MoU to Advance Next-Generation Low-Carbon Battery Development and Manufacturing
Global leader in virtual technologies and European pioneer in electric vehicle and stationary batteries team up to accelerate the sustainable innovation of lithium-ion batteries. Best practices for virtual, end-to-end product and process development will optimize collaboration, efficiency and agility at Verkor’s first state-of-the-art gigafactory. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform catalyzes...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Torrid Holdings Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CURV) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or...
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
