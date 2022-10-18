ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willcox, AZ

Arizona's 2023 Teacher of the Year from Willcox High School

By Faith Abercrombie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJ8iB_0id6cB0A00

A Willcox High School chemistry teacher was selected as the Arizona Educational Foundation’s 2023 teacher of the year.

Teaching chemistry requires lots of patience, something that chemistry teacher, Ty White, has a lot of.

“Him having that patience and time to help the students understand a very hard subject, I think that makes him stand out,” said Willcox High School senior Ashly Castillo.

Mr. White stays after school hours to help students almost every day.

“He's there for us and he goes over it again, just to make sure that we get it,” said senior, Esmeralda Avila.

16 years in the classroom and the sponsor of the school’s science club earned him the spot as Arizona’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

“It was very, very exciting in the moment to win it,” said White.

A title he doesn’t take lightly.

“As it's kind of settled in, I'm really thinking about all the responsibilities this means and what it means I get to do to speak out on behalf of education and other teachers in the state,” said White.

Hoping to encourage more people to teach, Mr. White said being a teacher is the most rewarding job in the world.

“When you watch these people become part of your community and you watch these people go off and become who they wanted to be,” White said.

Mr. White was named the National Rural Teacher of the Year in 2022. He also sponsors a space settlement design competition for students to participate in.

While he helps his students understand science, Mr. White’s students say it’s his caring attitude that earned him the award.

“He's helped me grow as a person and be more social. I'm still working on it. I'm still working on my speech, but the fact that he cared and he, he tried to help me, make more friends try new things out. It really did get me out of my comfort zone,” said Avila.

——-
Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before coming to KGUN, Faith worked as a videographer for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation and as a reporter and producer on the youth suicide documentary, "Life is..." on Arizona PBS.
Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prescottenews.com

2023’s Best Colleges in Arizona – WalletHub Study

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Cronkite: Avoid campus during Katie Hobbs interview

Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs has gotten her wish for separate televised interviews of herself and her Republican opponent Kari Lake, but only after a media circus last week orchestrated by the Lake campaign.  Hobbs had pitched the separate interviews as an alternative to participating in the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission debate, […] The post Cronkite: Avoid campus during Katie Hobbs interview appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Thieves are targeting Arizona "SNAP" or food stamp benefits

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona debate commission ditches PBS, reschedules Kari Lake interview

PHOENIX – After a falling out with PBS, the state board that sponsors Arizona’s candidate debates has a new broadcast partner and new date for its gubernatorial event. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC) said Monday that its interview with Republican candidate Kari Lake will air at 5 p.m. Sunday on AZTV7 and be livestreamed.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Former state representative Sylvia Laughter dies at 63

Former State Representative Sylvia Laughter died on Saturday at 63. Laughter was from Kayenta and was the first Navajo woman to serve in the State Legislature from District 2, which covers Northern Arizona and parts of the Navajo Nation. Laughter served three terms from 1999 to 2005. She was instrumental...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy