Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Tight Spandex Shorts To Run Errands: Photo
Lily-Rose Depp ran some errands in Los Angeles over the weekend and looked calm, cool, and confident after stopping at an ATM. The 23-year-old daughter of iconic actor Jonny Depp wore a casual and comfy outfit of black spandex shorts that featured a white design and a cozy black sweater. She paired the look with mid-calve black boots, a tan tote bag, and black shades and accessorized with rings on each hand, a sparkling gold bracelet, and mini hoop earrings.
Charlize Theron Does Dior From Head to Toe in Sheer Top, Taffeta Skirt and Lace Boots for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere
Charlize Theron arrived on the red carpet for Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, in a head-to-toe black Dior ensemble. Theron, a Dior brand ambassador, wore a silk sheer shirt with a multifloral brooch at the top collar button...
Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress
While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Elle
The Look: October’s Best-Dressed List
Come October every year, we wait with bated breath to see what kind of crazy costumes our fave celebrities will turn out in. Will anything ever top Harry Styles in Elton John’s sequined Dodgers uniform? What could be more disarming than Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit? While we don’t have the answers to any costume-related questions just yet, we certainly aren’t starved for sartorial treats (no tricks) from A-listers. With film festivals and screenings to luncheons and even our very own Women in Hollywood event, October’s calendar is brimming, and we’re keeping a watchful eye for all the best outfits and ensembles this month brings. Here, find the best-dressed celebrities throughout October.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Royalties Are Still Paying Off, Says Mobb Deep’s Havoc
Exclusive – Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie was a huge box office smash, and Mobb Deep‘s Havoc has admitted to HipHopDX that it’s still paying some of his bills. The Queensbridge-bred producer and lyricist said he was “taken back” when he first saw the iconic scene of Em’s B-Rabbit character freestyling over Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones” instrumental.
Cara Delevingne Steps Out In Stunning Strapless Dress After Recent Bizarre Behavior Caused Concern
Cara Delevingne looked hot and healthy as she strutted along the red carpet at a MIPCOM event in Cannes, France, on Monday, October 17.The supermodel's attendance at the world's largest entertainment exhibition comes just one month after friends begged the 30-year-old to go to rehab in a loving intervention.Delevingne's hair draped loosely in a dramatic side part as she struck a pose in a strapless black mini dress and pointed-toe pumps. The bombshell kept accessories to a minimum with a simple gold necklace, and she matched her natural look with a subtle smokey eye and perfectly pouted lips.The Suicide Squad...
Elle
Taylor Swift's 'Sweet Nothing' Lyrics Paint a Picture of Her Life With Joe Alwyn
The gentle simplicity of Taylor Swift’s “Sweet Nothing,” the penultimate track on her 13-song Midnights album, might be divisive amongst fans for its quiet approach. But it seems well-equipped to capture the dynamic between Swift and the song’s co-writer: Swift’s partner of six years, Joe Alwyn.
wegotthiscovered.com
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
Olivia Wilde Turned Heads in a Plunging Black Dress After Releasing a Statement on Former Nanny's Allegations
Olivia Wilde‘s week, much like the rest of this year, has been messy. But, chaos aside, Wilde still managed to turned heads at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday night. Wearing a plunging black dress, the actress-turned-director looked stunning in the anything-but-basic black gown. Earlier in the day, the star’s former nanny gave an exclusive interview to The Daily Mail where she broke down what allegedly happened in Wilde’s split with then-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Not long after the interview published, the former couple released a statement refuting the claims. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
Comments / 0