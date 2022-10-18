Come October every year, we wait with bated breath to see what kind of crazy costumes our fave celebrities will turn out in. Will anything ever top Harry Styles in Elton John’s sequined Dodgers uniform? What could be more disarming than Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit? While we don’t have the answers to any costume-related questions just yet, we certainly aren’t starved for sartorial treats (no tricks) from A-listers. With film festivals and screenings to luncheons and even our very own Women in Hollywood event, October’s calendar is brimming, and we’re keeping a watchful eye for all the best outfits and ensembles this month brings. Here, find the best-dressed celebrities throughout October.

1 DAY AGO