What the Coperni spray-on dress says about sustainability in fashion

This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. It won Paris Fashion Week. But is the spray-on dress...
Inside Lanvin’s reboot

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Can Lanvin regain its grandeur? Deputy general manager Siddhartha Shukla, who was appointed last December to lead the brand, has bold ambitions. He believes it should reach €500 million in annual sales in the next three to five years, and plans to make the brand profitable.
Lori Harvey Goes Monochromatic for Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Lori Harvey arrived at Chanel‘s 1932 high jewelry collection celebration on Thursday in Los Angeles with a monochromatic style statement. Harvey wore the round-neck jacket with only one button clipped below her décolletage with a Chanel chain wrapped around the waistline of her satin pants. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film Festival She accessorized with a silver crystal ball shoulder bag and pearl earrings. The High Jewelry collection was displayed in cases throughout Chanel’s “planetarium” for the invitees to view. Maggie Rogers, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee...
Zalando enters the adaptive fashion race

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Zalando is entering the adaptive fashion market, signalling rising industry awareness of the need — and growing demand — for more accessible design. Today, the ​​German fashion and beauty e-tailer is launching more than 140 adaptive styles spanning five...

