ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cold, again, but warmer days ahead — Here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Freeze Warning this morning. Sunshine returns today with partly sunny skies. Not as breezy as the past few days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a nice, dry stretch in store for the next few days. After a brief chill, seasonal...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning. Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

It's back! First snow of the season in Northeast Ohio

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It's baaaaaacccck!. Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, Mother Nature is delivering a quick taste of winter weather. We've had some snowflakes flying throughout Northeast Ohio this week as abnormally cold temperatures have settled into the region. Video from Painesville captured the moment some of the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH
rtands.com

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad closes tracks due to river erosion

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has been plagued with erosion problems this year and is again having trouble. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) Cuyahoga is a tourist excursion railway and private sector, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization operating in partnership with Cuyahoga Valley National Park located in northeast Ohio. CVSR is dedicated and committed to preserving and renovating historic rail cars so that they may be enjoyed by future generations.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy