FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold rain comes to a close tonight, mild days ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake enhanced showers continue to taper off as the system responsible lifts to the northeast. Any lingering showers will stay east of Cleveland through about midnight. Winds will remain breezy gusting at times over 30 mph leading to a cold night ahead. Lows will drop into...
Cold, again, but warmer days ahead — Here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Freeze Warning this morning. Sunshine returns today with partly sunny skies. Not as breezy as the past few days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a nice, dry stretch in store for the next few days. After a brief chill, seasonal...
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Soggy evening commute; Rain turning to snow?
Mostly rain with a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time. We are not expecting any snow to accumulate.
ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning. Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.
Freeze Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday.
Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
It's back! First snow of the season in Northeast Ohio
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It's baaaaaacccck!. Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, Mother Nature is delivering a quick taste of winter weather. We've had some snowflakes flying throughout Northeast Ohio this week as abnormally cold temperatures have settled into the region. Video from Painesville captured the moment some of the...
Does Tuesday’s snow mark an early start for Cleveland’s winter?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - You may have seen two dreaded words in the morning forecast. Cleveland, our first “wintry mix” of weather is upon us. For some in Lake and Geauga counties, this meant some snowfall overnight into Tuesday. For others, ice pellets came in with some morning rain. But isn’t this a little early for winter weather?
First snowflakes for the Snowbelt expected tonight
The Snowbelt is expected to experience its first flakes of snow Monday night and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, says Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.
Thousands lose power in Geauga, Lake counties following rounds of overnight wintry precipitation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in some parts of Northeast Ohio will wake up without power following waves of wintry weather overnight. Portions of the region’s snow belt received the highest impact. FirstEnergy said thousands of customers in Lake and Geauga Counties lost power. As of 5 a.m. on...
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopened Thursday night
One lane of traffic is closed due to a semi-truck jackknifed on Interstate 90 heading westbound at State Route 306 on Thursday afternoon, according to the Mentor Police Department.
FORECAST: A costly winter to heat your homes
“I think there’s concern, both at the gas pump as well as natural gas prices, that those will get passed to our gas and electric bills as winter approaches."
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad closes tracks due to river erosion
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has been plagued with erosion problems this year and is again having trouble. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) Cuyahoga is a tourist excursion railway and private sector, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization operating in partnership with Cuyahoga Valley National Park located in northeast Ohio. CVSR is dedicated and committed to preserving and renovating historic rail cars so that they may be enjoyed by future generations.
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
