ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Eternal Spring review – animated inquisition into Falun Gong’s Chinese media hijack

By Cath Clarke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBDnB_0id6X9i800
Noirish scenes … Eternal Spring. Photograph: © Lofty Sky Pictures

Here is a vivid, troubling documentary that reconstructs how Chinese activists hijacked the airwaves of state TV in the northeastern city of Changchun in March 2002. The group were followers of a banned spiritual practice called Falun Gong , labelled an “evil cult” by the ruling Communist party.

Watching archive footage of a Falun Gong gathering, it’s hard to see what all the fuss was about: hundreds of followers in a public square silently practising sequences of gentle movements; it looks like a tai chi class. But Falun Gong’s growing popularity spooked the government, enough to outlaw the group in 1999. On the night of the TV hijacking, followers replaced the teatime news with a pro-Falun Gong message.

The film is structured like a conventional documentary by Canadian director Jason Loftus. He follows 47-year-old comic-book artist Daxiong – real name Guo Jingxiong – as he visits the hijackers, who are now living in exile in America and South Korea. As they talk, Daxiong sketches. And, like the Israeli war movie Waltz with Bashir , his extraordinary drawings come to life in 3D (with the help of animation director David St-Amant). The hijacking plays out like a heist movie, noirish and stylised like a comic book.

Daxiong was himself a member of Falun Gong in Changchun. He disagreed with the hijacking at the time, knowing it would result in followers being persecuted, so he didn’t take part. Daxiong fled China in the early 2000s during the crackdown on the group after the hijacking, and lives in Canada. His views about the hijacking shift as he talks to the gang, who were arrested, tortured and imprisoned – and still live with the trauma.

Oddly, the film doesn’t mention the recent controversy surrounding Falun Gong’s right-wing links in the US . Still, this is a painful, important film, made more urgent in light of China’s tightening of religious freedoms and human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslims.

• Eternal Spring is released on 21 October at Bertha DocHouse, London.

Comments / 0

Related
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
HAWAII STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy