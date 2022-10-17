ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect in double murder of Concord, N.H. couple arrested

The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week. Clegg has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on October 12.
CONCORD, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing

A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station

BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Charlene Casey sentenced in crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath

BOSTON – Following a series of emotional victim impact statements a judge ordered Charlene Casey, the woman convicted in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, sentenced to at least 60 days in prison.Casey received a 1 year sentence with 60 days served and the remainder suspended for two years. She also must complete 100 hours of community service, and her license will be suspended for 15 years.Prosecutors said during the trial that Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period

BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Newton Police warn locals about phony phone calls

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police are warning locals about phony phone calls as a person posing as a police officer has been scamming residents. Police said a person posing as a police officer is calling people and telling them to pay fines and fees for subpoenas. Officials said the calls are coming from the number 617-796-2100. Police said not to believe the caller and not to give them any personal information.
MassLive.com

Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist

An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
BOSTON, MA

