BOSTON – Following a series of emotional victim impact statements a judge ordered Charlene Casey, the woman convicted in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, sentenced to at least 60 days in prison.Casey received a 1 year sentence with 60 days served and the remainder suspended for two years. She also must complete 100 hours of community service, and her license will be suspended for 15 years.Prosecutors said during the trial that Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk...

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO