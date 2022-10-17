Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
‘Shame on Wu’: Boston mayor cuts Mass & Cass update short after hecklers start shouting over her
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday abruptly cut her news conference on the city’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor short after being drowned out by a group of protestors chanting, “Shame on Wu!”. Speaking at Clifford Park on Shirley Street in Roxbury, Wu started off...
wgbh.org
In the wake of violence in Roxbury and Dorchester, young people need someone to listen
When he got the text, Austin Farmer first felt shock, followed by a rush of overwhelming anger. It said 14-year-old Rasante “Tay” Osorio — a joyful, goofy, loyal friend he met playing basketball — was dead. He had been shot several times in broad daylight on Washington Street.
Suspect in double murder of Concord, N.H. couple arrested
The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week. Clegg has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on October 12.
Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing
A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
Charlene Casey gets 60 days in jail for causing death of 2-year-old
Charlene Casey, the South Boston woman convicted of causing the death of a toddler pedestrian in a chain reaction car crash in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail, with the sentence suspended except for 60 days. Judge Katie Cook Rayburn also ordered Casey, 67, to also complete...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man who stole from child who has down syndrome, battling cancer, sentenced
A 36-year-old Massachusetts man who broke into a vehicle in Somerset earlier this year and stole from the family of a local boy known as “Superhero Alex” was convicted by a District Court Judge and sentenced to jail, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Garrett...
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
NECN
Police Share 1st Photos of Man Sought in Jean McGuire's Stabbing in Franklin Park
UPDATE (Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022): The person police were seeking was found and is not a person of interest in the stabbing, officials say. The Boston Police Department is searching for a man in connection with the stabbing of a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer last week in Franklin Park. Jean...
Charlene Casey sentenced in crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath
BOSTON – Following a series of emotional victim impact statements a judge ordered Charlene Casey, the woman convicted in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, sentenced to at least 60 days in prison.Casey received a 1 year sentence with 60 days served and the remainder suspended for two years. She also must complete 100 hours of community service, and her license will be suspended for 15 years.Prosecutors said during the trial that Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk...
Wilmington Apple
Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period
BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
whdh.com
Newton Police warn locals about phony phone calls
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police are warning locals about phony phone calls as a person posing as a police officer has been scamming residents. Police said a person posing as a police officer is calling people and telling them to pay fines and fees for subpoenas. Officials said the calls are coming from the number 617-796-2100. Police said not to believe the caller and not to give them any personal information.
Teachers unions will face hefty fines if striking Haverhill educators fail to return to classroom
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Unions representing the teachers who are on strike in Haverhill will face hefty fines if the educators don’t return to the classroom on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Wednesday. Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang informed the Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers...
Middlesex Sheriff’s Office warns people of scams targeting medical professionals
BILLERICA, Mass. — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of an ongoing scam targeting medical professionals. This warning comes after three separate incident reports were made by individuals in the medical field saying they received calls telling them they had failed to appear as expert witnesses in court matters.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
