Western advances with 18th win

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
COLLINS — The Western Reserve volleyball team opened up tournament play on Monday with a three-set sweep over Firelands Conference foe Ashland Crestview.

The Roughriders posted scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-22 in the Division III sectional semifinal.

The No. 5 seed in the Attica district, Western Reserve (18-5) will face No. 3 Colonel Crawford (18-4) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Galion High School.

In Monday’s win, Drew Clemons had 10 kills and 13 digs, while Jamie Muenz had 29 assists and served nine points for the ‘Riders. Libby Weisenberger had nine kills, Jordan Feaga had 12 points, and Payton Friend finished with eight points and 15 digs.

“With the 12 girls on the roster, only two came in w tournament experience,” Western Reserve coach Lisa Muenz said. “They played aggressive the entire night and made quick adjustments to not let the game get away from them. It was solid win.”

Wynford 3, Edison 0

BUCYRUS — The Chargers finished their season at 5-18 overall after Monday’s Div.III sectional semifinal loss to the host Royals.

Wynford won in three, 25-11, 25-19 and 25-23.

Kalli Quillen finished with 13 assists, nine digs and five points, while Natalie Leimeister had nine assists, five digs and four points.

Karin Wlodarsky had seven kills and 18 digs, while Olivia Wilson and Jorja Byington each had six kills. Taylor Moore added 11 digs for the Chargers, followed by Stella Brown with eight digs and Ella Habeckwith seven.

Bowling Green 3, Norwalk 0

BOWLING GREEN — The Truckers finished the season with a 7-16 record overall following Monday’s three-set loss to the host Bobcats in a Div. I sectional semifinal.

Bowling Green (14-9) posted scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-20.

