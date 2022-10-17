Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Are we really one year away from a Scottish referendum?
If First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's plans come to fruition, Scots will be voting in an independence referendum in exactly one year's time. But how likely is that to actually happen, and what are the practical and political questions which could prove crucial?. Can it be delivered?. It's certainly possible. The...
BBC
Fact-checking Liz Truss at PMQs
Liz Truss apologised and admitted to having "made mistakes" as she faced MPs at Prime Minister's Questions. It follows weeks of turmoil on the markets after her government's mini-budget and the subsequent U-turns over most of its key measures. The prime minister defended her record though, making claims about government...
Sunak, Mordaunt, Johnson? Contenders who could replace Truss
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss’ resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday triggered another leadership race — the second in just four months — for the U.K.’s fractured and demoralized Conservative Party. Truss, who quit after just 45 days in office, said her successor will...
BBC
Liz Truss: This is not the time to change Conservative leader, minister argues
This is not the time to be changing leader, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has argued, as he defended the prime minister. Suggestions that there is a candidate to replace Liz Truss who would unite the party is "for the birds", he added. Ms Truss has insisted she will lead...
PMQs verdict: combative performance keeps Liz Truss safe – for a few hours
Liz Truss did enough to get through the day. That is a low hurdle, to be sure, but it was not a given. Anyone who watched her press conference on Friday, when she scarpered after taking just four questions, looking weak and broken, will have wondered whether she was up to coping with the extraordinary pressure that her multiple U-turns have placed her under. But today she sounded confident and combative. A disastrous performance might have triggered an immediate leadership challenge, but she was better than that, and so for the next few hours at least she is probably safe.
Remote islands off the coast of Scotland mysteriously lost all phone and internet connection after an undersea cable was cut
Local police said there was a "complete outage" on the Shetland Islands, with a communications company pointing to undersea cable damage.
BBC
US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally
The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
New Swedish PM presents 3-party center-right government
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men and 11 women. Thirteen are Moderates, six are Christian Democrats and five are Liberals. The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the Sept. 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties. Moderate Party parliamentary leader Tobias Billstrom was appointed foreign minister while the head of Parliament’s defense committe, Pal Jonson, another Moderate, was tapped as defense minister. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch became energy minister, and 26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari of the Liberals made history as Sweden’s youngest-ever Cabinet minister, in charge of climate and environment. Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s spokeswoman on economic policy, was appointed finance minister.
The Jewish Press
Australian Foreign Minister Revokes Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday issued a press release headlined, Reversal of recognition of West Jerusalem, saying: “Today the Government has reaffirmed Australia’s previous and longstanding position that Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. This reverses the Morrison Government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”
'The Elizabethan Era Is Now Over.' Australia Could Reconsider Its Ties to the British Monarchy
Sandy Biar of the Australian Republic Movement says the organization has seen “phenomenal growth” since Queen Elizabeth's passing
Russia-Ukraine war live: US pledges ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine and agrees to keep communication with Russia open
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversation, agreeing to maintain lines of communication while also stressing support for Ukraine
Eurovision 2023 Update: Exec Team Confirmed, Two Countries Withdraw From Competition
The BBC has set its executive team overseeing the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is set to take place in Liverpool next year. Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. Martin Green has been appointed managing director for the operation, which will see the BBC broadcasting in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Green was recently the chief creative officer of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and was...
The European Union faces a battle to keep energy prices from harming its economy
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Jewish Press
Reports: More Americans than Ever Seek European Passports
Over the past six months, 3,284 American citizens have applied for an Irish passport, more than twice the number of applications during the same period in 2021, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing US government statistics. The news outlet noted that a growing number of Americans have applied for EU citizenship, based on their ancestry. Americans have also been seeking Italian and German passports, looking to broaden their opportunities for work and travel, but also, obviously, in case things got out of hand at home.
Comments / 0