Liz Truss did enough to get through the day. That is a low hurdle, to be sure, but it was not a given. Anyone who watched her press conference on Friday, when she scarpered after taking just four questions, looking weak and broken, will have wondered whether she was up to coping with the extraordinary pressure that her multiple U-turns have placed her under. But today she sounded confident and combative. A disastrous performance might have triggered an immediate leadership challenge, but she was better than that, and so for the next few hours at least she is probably safe.

2 DAYS AGO