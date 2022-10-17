Read full article on original website
If you love the taste of coffee, you'll love this coffee-flavored dessert
I’ve decided to embrace my coffee addiction. I recently bought a T-shirt with the acronym OCD: Obsessive Coffee Disorder. With a recent recipe trial, I’m going to extend my coffee addiction to include coffee-flavored desserts such as ice cream and tiramisu. I know, you can’t drink tiramisu.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
Epicurious
Got 9 Minutes? Make This Salted Dark Chocolate Pudding
I like to consider myself pudding’s number-one hype girl. A constant proponent of mushy foods, I have taken on the role of defending that which is devoid of snap, crackle, and pop and pump up things that wiggle, smush, and spread. Pudding—and specifically chocolate pudding—is deserving of all the accolades when it comes to soft desserts.
11 Best Chocolate Advent Calendars of 2022
A chocolate Advent calendar is a classic way to ring in the season. Find our top picks for every sweet tooth. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
KVIA
33 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween
Halloween inspires creative costumes and crafty desserts, with Americans projected to spend more than $10.14 billion on this year’s holiday—an all-time high—according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. To get in on the fun without having to spend excessively ahead of the holiday season, Stacker...
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
therecipecritic.com
German Chocolate Pie
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This decadent dessert is everything you love about German chocolate cake in one easy-to-make pie! Layers of chocolate custard, perfectly sweet shredded coconut, and salted pecans all in a golden, flaky crust. It’s the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table!
This simple twist on a Southern-style mud cake uses rosewater and pistachios
"Gentle rose and pistachio . . . is a very common combination in Indian sweets and desserts. This just lifts the very chocolatey pudding and makes it amazing." "The rose is so subtle, and the pistachio just goes so well with chocolate. This is absolutely delicious." — Chetna Makan.
The best wine deals for October 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white
Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions such as upcoming birthdays and anniversaries; to bring with you when visiting friends and family, or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything...
Delish
Bacon Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
These Brussels sprouts are the most adaptable side: They're easy enough to make as a weeknight side dish, but fancy enough to serve at a dinner party. While we love roasted veggies in all their forms, these sprouts are something special. The bacon adds that rich flavor that only bacon can add, while homemade balsamic glaze gives an irresistible sweetness. Serve these at your holiday dinner for a side even the most avid of sprout skeptics won't be able to resist.
Delish
Honey & Peanut Butter Blondies
Growing up, my dad would makes us peanut butter and honey open-face sandwiches and tell us the honey was his secret ingredient. He was so picky on having just the right consistency, and his were always the best. These blondies are like those sandwiches in dessert form. They're thick and chewy with all of the honey flavor shining through and will make you feel like a kid again. The peanuts add a great crunch to every bite, but are totally optional.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Delish
Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Biscotti
Pumpkin biscotti is the perfect fall treat. These warmly spiced, dry cookies are made for dipping in hot chocolate or coffee. The biscotti get baked twice, once as a log, and then again after they're sliced. This gives them the chance to bake all the way through and get toasty on all sides. Since pumpkin adds extra moisture to the cookies, these won’t get quite as dry as a traditional biscotti, but are still plenty sturdy. Serve these with a pumpkin spice latte for a double-dose of fall.
Delish
Salt & Pepper Pork Chops
Tender strips of pork chops get coated in cornstarch and then quickly pan-fried for extra-crispy, juicy results. We skip the deep-frying (traditionally, this dish is deep-fried) and opt for a less messy recipe with a lot less oil. The coating is just salty enough with plenty of warm heat from the black pepper. Once the pork is on the stove, things move quickly, and everything is cooked in the same skillet. When cutting the pork chops, it helps to hold your knife at a slight angle to get thinner cuts. The thinner the pork is, the juicier it will be! Serve this over rice for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
WVNews
Fare Report: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Dog Treats
It is time for all things pumpkin, and that includes pumpkin goodies for our four-legged friends. Dogs, just like people, love the taste of pumpkin and it’s good for them. Pumpkin is rich in vitamins and minerals, and it provides many benefits.
Delish
Sweet Potato Pudding
This silky smooth sweet potato pudding is a lighter, simplified cousin of sweet potato casserole without the topping or crust. It's essentially the filling of sweet potato pie with an optional whipped cream or marshmallow fluff topping. No crust or crimping fuss required! The texture is smooth like a pudding but, after chilling, holds its shape similar to cold ice cream. The pudding is great served as a healthier take on Thanksgiving dessert, or for breakfast during the holidays. If you like, add toasted, chopped pecans and toasted coconut for a little more flair.
mailplus.co.uk
Anyone for a pumpkin spice martini?
HALLOWEEN is almost upon us, bringing with it the usual witches and ghosts — and a new scent in the air: pumpkin spice. This cinnamon-heavy spice blend is everywhere, taking over supermarket shelves, cafe menus and homes up and down the country. It is also the key ingredient in the hot drink of the season, the PSL (pumpkin spice latte).
