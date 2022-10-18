ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 21-23)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KAKE TV

City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
wichitabyeb.com

When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
wichitaonthecheap.com

Haunted Places in Wichita to Visit

Do you like to checkout haunted and scary places in and around Wichita? If you are brave enough here is a list of the real haunted places in Wichita to visit this Fall. The story is you can see Theorosa’s mother wondering around the bridge looking for her. Theorosa was a young girl in the 19th – century.
wichitabyeb.com

Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria Revisited

I hope one day, the oven pictured above becomes one of the most iconic parts of Wichita’s local food scene. It’s the imported Italian wood-fired oven that was built brick by brick in Naples, Italy. Weighing in at 6,000 pounds, it was then shipped here to Wichita, KS and is the main attraction at Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria.
KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
KAKE TV

Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
