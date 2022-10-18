Read full article on original website
solarpowerworldonline.com
1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California
Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
SFGate
Repairs could halt California rail service into December
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Metrolink and Amtrak train services could be suspended through December during repairs due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California, transit officials said. Service between Orange and San Diego counties was halted Sept. 30 after a recent storm surge...
Santa Monica Daily Press
L.A. Metro to Implement Bus Service Changes to Restore Service and Improve Reliability for Metro Riders Effective Sunday, Oct. 23
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will make service changes to many bus lines starting Sunday, Oct. 23, to provide Metro riders with more frequent, reliable, and predictable service. Changes to the bus system will include more frequent service added to a number of bus lines as Metro...
Opinion: Taxing California Tribal Lands After They’re Returned Adds Insult to Injury
News feeds are being flooded with pro and con arguments about whether federally recognized tribes and licensed gambling companies should be allowed to offer online sports betting in California. Instead, #LandBack should be trending. The #LandBack movement seeks to return lands to tribal nations. These lands, with few exceptions, are...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries
With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.
KTVU FOX 2
California's Electric Revolution
California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
Nailed It: Over 30 Cars Get Flat Tires In California From Road Debris
What's the worst that could happen in your morning commute? A crash? Heavy traffic? Low fuel? Running Late? Apparently, it would be a flat tire for over 30 commuters on a California highway – all at the same time. As reported by Eyewitness News, vehicles were seen halted along...
Meet the candidates for California Secretary of State
With the 2022 General Election quickly approaching, California voters are eager to know where candidates stand on the issues that matter most. One high-profile race is that of Secretary of State.
Get Off the Phone! CHP Gets Grant to Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
The California Highway Patrol received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. The Teen Distracted Driving II grant announcement coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week Oct. 16-22. The No.1 killer of teens in America is car crashes. In addition to using cell phones will driving, eating, drinking, changing the music, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving. Distracted or inattentive driving presents a significant danger to all motorists.
Californians Face Inconvenience Buying Produce
States are changing their laws. Colorado citizens are also adjusting to a similar ban in their hometowns. California will be the first state to have a veto on another area within this category.
Governor Newsom signs bill aimed at helping more students qualify for CalFresh
"They have to cut corners somewhere and we celebrate the governor making it so that they don’t have to cut corners on the food they eat," said Garret Olson, SLO Food Bank CEO.
California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags
Bag Of Green Candy Gumballs PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year," Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored bill SB 1046, said in a letter on its website.
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election
Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
californiaglobe.com
A California Bill of Only Repeals
On occasion, in reading bills in the California Legislature, you find some unique measures. As readers know, a bill can add a new section of law, amend an existing section of law, repeal an existing section of law, or do a combination of those actions. Senate Bill 233, from the...
