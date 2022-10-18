ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Repairs could halt California rail service into December

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Metrolink and Amtrak train services could be suspended through December during repairs due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California, transit officials said. Service between Orange and San Diego counties was halted Sept. 30 after a recent storm surge...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

L.A. Metro to Implement Bus Service Changes to Restore Service and Improve Reliability for Metro Riders Effective Sunday, Oct. 23

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will make service changes to many bus lines starting Sunday, Oct. 23, to provide Metro riders with more frequent, reliable, and predictable service. Changes to the bus system will include more frequent service added to a number of bus lines as Metro...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's Electric Revolution

California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Get Off the Phone! CHP Gets Grant to Reduce Teen Distracted Driving

The California Highway Patrol received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. The Teen Distracted Driving II grant announcement coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week Oct. 16-22. The No.1 killer of teens in America is car crashes. In addition to using cell phones will driving, eating, drinking, changing the music, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving. Distracted or inattentive driving presents a significant danger to all motorists.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election

Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
californiaglobe.com

A California Bill of Only Repeals

On occasion, in reading bills in the California Legislature, you find some unique measures. As readers know, a bill can add a new section of law, amend an existing section of law, repeal an existing section of law, or do a combination of those actions. Senate Bill 233, from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy