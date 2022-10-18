ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City Press

Tusculum invites local churches to minister to students

Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation. The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release....
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU: Lowest elevations enjoying peak foliage

Fall color is beginning to leave the highest elevations, but there’s still time to catch vibrant hues in the shadow of the mountains. “This weekend may be the last good opportunity to enjoy the splendor and botanical diversity of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has monitored autumn foliage for weeks. “Bundle up and head on out.”
Johnson City Press

Church news

Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: A potluck dinner will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion of a Bible lesson at 7. Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will get underway at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events

ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly reoccurring events — Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts; and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU will honor music legends at Friday concert

Jack Tottle, a legendary musician who founded what is now Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, will be honored with an honorary doctorate this Friday. The university will make the presentation during the program’s 40th anniversary concert on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13

BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit The Mousetrap. Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

ABINGDON, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Nominations open for Governor's awards

KINGSPORT - Nominations for the 14th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted for Sullivan County, according to a press release. The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett

Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Candy time: SWVA localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
Johnson City Press

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program

ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
High School Football PRO

Church Hill, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle

Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life

KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
KINGSPORT, TN

