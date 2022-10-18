Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Press
Tusculum invites local churches to minister to students
Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation. The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release....
Johnson City Press
ETSU: Lowest elevations enjoying peak foliage
Fall color is beginning to leave the highest elevations, but there’s still time to catch vibrant hues in the shadow of the mountains. “This weekend may be the last good opportunity to enjoy the splendor and botanical diversity of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has monitored autumn foliage for weeks. “Bundle up and head on out.”
Johnson City Press
Church news
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: A potluck dinner will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion of a Bible lesson at 7. Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will get underway at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Johnson City Press
UT Health Science Center, ETSU teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with ETSU to open a dental clinic in Kingsport. The hope is that the clinic will transform into a four-year dental college.
Johnson City Press
Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events
ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly reoccurring events — Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts; and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
Johnson City Press
ETSU will honor music legends at Friday concert
Jack Tottle, a legendary musician who founded what is now Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, will be honored with an honorary doctorate this Friday. The university will make the presentation during the program’s 40th anniversary concert on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at...
Johnson City Press
The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13
BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit The Mousetrap. Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
Kingsport establishing academic dental clinic that could eventually become dental school
Kingsport could eventually be home to a dental school through a collaboration between the city, the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health.
ABINGDON, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Johnson City Press
Nominations open for Governor's awards
KINGSPORT - Nominations for the 14th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted for Sullivan County, according to a press release. The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
Johnson City Press
TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett
Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
Johnson City Press
Candy time: SWVA localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 unless noted below.
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
Johnson City Press
Crooked Road Ramblers to bring traditional music 'with drive' to Carter Fold
HILTONS — The Crooked Road Ramblers focus on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music — but with a kick. The band will perform its mixture of mountain music at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Johnson City Press
Eva's voice to be heard Saturday in Gate City
GATE CITY – She still has a voice. And her voice will be heard Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality...
Church Hill, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kingsport Times-News
Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle
Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
Kingsport Times-News
A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life
KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
Virginia schools superintendent wants another delay in revising history standards
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wants to push back when the Board of Education votes on changes to state standards for history and social science, the second time the Youngkin appointee asked for a delay in the process.
