Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O’ Farrell announced this morning that he is “removing councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León from their committee chairmanships as well as from committee assignments.” O’Farrell said that council rules stipulate that “council members must remain on one committee.” He said his office is “ironing out these details and will provide full communication to my colleagues later today.” The pressure is growing on the duo to resign from office after former council president Nury Martinez stepped down last week amid the furor over the comments she made on a leaked audio of a conversation with...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO