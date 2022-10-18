ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Embattled L.A. City Council Members Cedillo And De León Removed From Committee Assignments As Pressure Grows On Duo To Resign After Racist Recording

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O’ Farrell announced this morning that he is “removing councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León from their committee chairmanships as well as from committee assignments.” O’Farrell said that council rules stipulate that “council members must remain on one committee.” He said his office is “ironing out these details and will provide full communication to my colleagues later today.” The pressure is growing on the duo to resign from office after former council president Nury Martinez  stepped down last week amid the furor over the comments she made on a leaked audio of a conversation with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Poly Post

CPP begins lawn removal to conserve water

Due to California’s severe drought over summer, Cal Poly Pomona Landscape Services started removing non-functional lawns to help support the university’s mission of sustainability by reducing water use. This project will save a total of 2,838,005 gallons of water a year with 549,026 gallons of that being potable...
POMONA, CA
dailytitan.com

City Council votes to keep fire department

Acting despite pressure from Fullerton’s financial difficulties and fire chief Adam Loeser, the city council decided to keep the city’s 114-year-old fire department and declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority in a 3-2 vote. The city staff will now schedule a closed-session meeting with the fire...
FULLERTON, CA
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM

A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
EL MONTE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever

DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
DOWNEY, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy