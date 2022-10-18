ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood

By Travis Schlepp, Chris Wolfe
 3 days ago

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight.

The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with four-inch blades into the back of Watts’s head. Surveillance video showed it happened without provocation as they passed each other on the street.

Watts staggered to a nearby cafe for help, not fully realizing the gravity of the situation. She immediately called her mother, a psychiatric nurse in North Carolina.

Amy Watts, Kyli’s mother, told KTLA that while she is upset about what happened to her daughter, she has no hatred for her attacker.

“There is no ill regard toward this human, no anger, no bad feelings,” Amy Watts said. “We’ve been a foster family for 15 years taking care of some severely mentally ill individuals. She understands that this is a very sick person.”

As a psychiatric nurse, Amy has seen first-hand the toll that mental illness can have on a person.

She says what happened to her daughter was a “social and systemic failure” on behalf of the sick people who need the most help.

“This is a problem that we as a society have to look at and figure out what’s next,” Amy Watts said. “Because this is just going to continue to get worse.”

Kyli immediately went into surgery and has suffered a traumatic brain injury. She faces a challenging road to recovery both mentally and physically; she could face long-term issues with her balance and vision.

She is a recent transplant to Los Angeles, having worked as a recruiter for tech companies whose job it is to hire data scientists. She had only been in town for two weeks before the attack occurred.

The Watts family say they are well aware of the rising crimes committed against unsuspecting victims at the hands of people experiencing homelessness.

But Amy Watts is just grateful that her daughter is still alive and hopes more will be done to help those stuck on the streets and struggling with mental illness.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account in Kyli’s name to raise money for her medical care. Any excess funds will be donated to mental health organizations, the family said.

Cole remains in custody where he faces possible charges for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Janie D
3d ago

There's an acceptable excuse for every criminal behavior nowadays... It's no longer EVER their fault. They had a tooth pulled when they were 5. They were abused as a child. They suffer from mental illness and drug addiction. They didn't get a Big Mac last Tuesday. Our jails are over-crowded. Our politicians are woke. A society can't be called "civil" if a system of justice enforces civility. The innocent are intended to be prey, and survival of the fittest. All malarkey. We should be demanding higher expectations in order to achieve them.

Kenneth Freeman
3d ago

we hear a lot about the homeless. but what you see on the streets, in their tents and sleeping on benches are not homeless, they are unhouseable. mentally ill, addicts what ever the problem. if we put them in an apartment they fight with their neighbors. steal, hoard don't clean up and party all day and night. so we need to address the unhouseable problem. these people you definitely don't want as your neighbors.

Beirut 2021
3d ago

mental illness and drug addiction. They don't get off the drugs, the sick people need hospital, criminals belong to jail, these sickos belong to the mental hospital, and don't let them out at all until they show some kind of improvement otherwise just keep them there as long as it takes, we have weak leaders that they can't even control the drugs entering into this country, we can go to the moon and mars, but we can't control our boarders or the criminals what so ever

