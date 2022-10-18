Read full article on original website
Moody's cuts UK outlook to 'negative' over political turmoil
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered the United Kingdom's outlook to "negative" from "stable" over ongoing political turmoil, weaker growth prospects and high inflation.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street staged a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes, amid signals the Fed may slow interest rate hikes.
