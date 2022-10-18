Read full article on original website
Leech Lake Healing Walk Aims to Help Community Members Heal Together
Maintaining positive mental health and a sense of well-being can be an incredibly important thing for the average individual. But sometimes it can be hard to come to grips with, or to heal from negative experiences. That’s why events like Wednesday’s Leech Lake Community Healing Walk, held in Cass Lake, can be important sources of help.
Bemidji Airport Sharing Flights with Brainerd Due to Pilot, Staff Shortages
The national pilot shortage is having a major effect on local airports. The Bemidji Regional Airport is one of many across the nation that have seen a change in operations following staffing shortages, particularly with pilots. Usually allowing for direct flights to and from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the airport’s morning and late evening flights will now stop at Brainerd to accommodate for this problem.
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in northern Minnesota that ended with the man trying to hide in woods. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 7, they spotted an SUV driving too fast on westbound Trengove Rd near Bemidji, MN.
Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust
Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
Bemidji Police Continue Search for Nevaeh Kingbird Almost a Year After Teen’s Disappearance
The Bemidji Police Department has released an update stating they are continuing to search for the missing Bemidji teenage girl Nevaeh Kingbird. According to the press release from Captain David LaZella, law enforcement is continually following up on leads related to the disappearance of Kingbird. These leads include any relevant information police receive from the pubic in relation to the case. Along with the Bemidji police, Kingbird’s family and friends are also assisting in the search.
Man Stabbed near Mahnomen Airlifted to Fargo Hospital
MAHNOMEN (KFGO/KDLM) – A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after he was stapped early Tuesday morning near Mahnomen. Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther says the victim was stabbed in the back at the Riverland Housing Development east of Mahnomen. A suspect has been identified, but was gone prior to the arrival of Law Enforcement.
Beltrami Co. K9 Assists in Arrest of Man Following High-Speed Chase
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Rip assisted in apprehending a man who fled authorities and led them on a high-speed chase on Oct. 7. It started around 4:30 a.m. when a Beltrami County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Grant Valley Township, located west of Bemidji. The vehicle didn’t stop, however, and led law enforcement on a chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Cass Lake Man Sentenced to Almost 10 Years for Felony Drug-Related Crimes
A Cass Lake man has been ordered to serve almost 10 years in prison for felony drug-related crimes. Milton Joseph Budreau III appeared in Cass County District Court on Oct. 13 and pleaded guilty to:. aggravated controlled substance crime in the first degree. first-degree controlled substance crime – possession with...
Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer
A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
