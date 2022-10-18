The Bemidji Police Department has released an update stating they are continuing to search for the missing Bemidji teenage girl Nevaeh Kingbird. According to the press release from Captain David LaZella, law enforcement is continually following up on leads related to the disappearance of Kingbird. These leads include any relevant information police receive from the pubic in relation to the case. Along with the Bemidji police, Kingbird’s family and friends are also assisting in the search.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO