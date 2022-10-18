Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey to discuss her memoir at University of Southern California on November 1D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Column: Karen Bass' Latino-Black family is everything the ugly audiotape is not
I found myself sharing Korean barbecue in Mid-City with Bass, her three adult kids and a grandchild the night before a leaked tape upended L.A. politics.
Who is Danny Bakewell, the Black L.A. power broker named in the Nury Martinez audio?
Danny Bakewell, a publisher, real estate developer and Black community leader, is mentioned in the Nury Martinez tape that’s rocked City Hall. But how?
Column: Is L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León a political dead man walking?
The embattled Los Angeles City Council member insists that he won’t quit. But that probably won’t salvage his political career or bode well for his future.
Record heat returns to Southern California after fall-like conditions
After a few days of cool temperatures and a bit of rain, temperatures across the Los Angeles area hit the mid-90s, tying daily records at LAX and in Long Beach.
In secret testimony, Caruso was grilled about what USC knew about disgraced gynecologist
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s secret USC deposition offers few answers into a long-secret investigation into alleged abuse by Dr. George Tyndall.
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented...
Column: Kevin de León says he's sorry but won't resign. Kevin, stop gaslighting L.A.
In the midst of this forgive-me farce, De León reiterated that, nope, he’s going to stay in his seat.
‘I Failed to Stop It.' Kevin de León Apologizes for LA City Council Debacle, Still Not Stepping Down
Kevin de León said in an exclusive interview with Telemundo Thursday that he apologizes from the bottom of his heart, and he “failed to stop the meeting,” referring to a leaked audio recording of a conversation between he and several other council members that included racist language.
‘Food as Medicine': LAUSD Teams Up With Groups to Combat Food Insecurity
LAUSD is teaming up with community groups and local businesses to teach students about the importance of nutrition. The new “Food as Medicine” program is part of a multi-year partnership between Anthem Blue Cross, I-Heart media, Food Forward, Common Threads, Chicas Verdes, and the L.A. Sparks to combat food insecurity and improve health in marginalized communities.
Two students injured in stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the high school, authorities said. Two students were taken to a hospital, and a person of interest was detained and released.
Sheriff Villanueva is at war with nearly everyone. Will it cost him his job?
Sheriff Alex Villanueva is fighting battles on multiple fronts and, with a couple of weeks before election day, is fighting for his political survival.
L.A. County gives COVID shots at home. Advocates fear 'people just don't know about this'
Physicians and advocates concerned about homebound patients fear that L.A. County has not reached many who could be at high risk from COVID.
LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Agents Seize Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Candy Packaging
LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday hidden in candy packaging. Around 7:30 a.m. agents assigned to the task force at LAX airport arrested an individual who attempted to go through TSA...
LA Council Members to Explore Special Election To Fill Nury Ramirez Seat
Three Los Angeles City Council members signed onto a motion today calling for a special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal. The motion was presented by Council members Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell and...
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Sword Attack
Wilshire police officers arrested a man for attempted murder involved in a sword attack on a woman Tuesday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Wilshire patrol cars responded to the 1200 block of Victoria Ave. for an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress. When they arrived they found a...
Man Accused of Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction today, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
