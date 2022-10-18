ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented...
‘Food as Medicine': LAUSD Teams Up With Groups to Combat Food Insecurity

LAUSD is teaming up with community groups and local businesses to teach students about the importance of nutrition. The new “Food as Medicine” program is part of a multi-year partnership between Anthem Blue Cross, I-Heart media, Food Forward, Common Threads, Chicas Verdes, and the L.A. Sparks to combat food insecurity and improve health in marginalized communities.
LA Council Members to Explore Special Election To Fill Nury Ramirez Seat

Three Los Angeles City Council members signed onto a motion today calling for a special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal. The motion was presented by Council members Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell and...
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Sword Attack

Wilshire police officers arrested a man for attempted murder involved in a sword attack on a woman Tuesday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Wilshire patrol cars responded to the 1200 block of Victoria Ave. for an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress. When they arrived they found a...
