Daily Northwestern
City Council requests separate leases for Harley Clarke Mansion
City Council requested the Administration & Public Works Committee work out two separate leases for the Harley Clarke Mansion and its garden during its Oct. 10 meeting. Designed by pioneering Prairie style landscape architect Jens Jensen, Harley Clarke Mansion is registered as a National Historic Landmark. Evanston-based nonprofit The Jens Jensen Garden in Evanston has been working to refurbish the mansion’s surrounding garden, which includes the stonework of famed landscape architect Alfred Caldwell.
Daily Northwestern
Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations
The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative
Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
Daily Northwestern
18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election
Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
Cook Co. treasurer says Chicago, suburbs losing tens of millions of dollars through tax law loophole
Tens of millions of dollars are being drained out of minority communities by a loophole in a law that is currently on the books.
Cook County treasurer calls for change in property tax loophole that costs residents millions
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible
As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
Daily Northwestern
District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board. Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Electioneering Straight Out Of The Mayor’s Office –
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who was elected by 10.9% of the registered voters (82% of a 13.76% voter turnout) in Dolton, apparently decided it was a good idea to go live to Facebook from the Mayor’s office. We don’t know who the guy filming this is but believe him to be a village or township employee.
Daily Northwestern
EPL Racial Equity Task Force receives new applications, collects data on demographics of library users
Evanston Public Library closed a new round of applications this week for its Racial Equity Task Force, a group that focuses on expanding the library’s outreach to underserved residents, particularly from Evanston’s 5th, 8th and 9th wards. The task force was founded in 2019 after consulting firm DeEtta...
Daily Northwestern
Chicago for Abortion Rights meets to discuss past rallies and future plans
Chicago for Abortion Rights held a virtual general meeting Thursday to reflect on the abortion rallies it sponsored this month in Chicago and Evanston as well as discuss plans for the months ahead. A network of activists and community members, CFAR focuses on promoting abortion rights in the Chicago area.
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
fox32chicago.com
Latest fundraising has Paul Vallas eager for campaign fight in Chicago mayoral race
CHICAGO - After flexing newfound fundraising muscle, mayoral challenger Paul Vallas said Wednesday he will have the campaign cash he needs to shake off the arch-conservative, Republican label some opponents are trying to pin on him. A former Chicago Public Schools CEO, Vallas said he has $1.82 million cash on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate and alderwoman lays out plan to combat crime
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral challenger Sophia King has unveiled her plan to reverse a spike in violent crime in the city. With killings in Chicago up by more than 35% so far this year compared to 2019, which is when Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office promising to reduce the bloody tide of homicide, one mayoral candidate after another has a plan to actually deliver that.
ABC7 Chicago
Mayoral election Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot campaign raises $1M in 3 months, spends over half of it
CHICAGO -- The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank - nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
Daily Northwestern
A year after going public, library workers reflect on union organizing, bargaining proces
After more than two years of organizing — first in secret, then publicly — Northwestern University Library Workers Union is officially in the bargaining process. A year ago, the Northwestern University Library Workers Union publicly announced its unionization campaign to about 50 people gathered at The Rock. Two months later, the union won its election, gaining formal recognition and kicking off its fight for fair wages and worker protections.
See Who Will Be On Your Ballot in Illinois for the General Election
There are several important races happening in Illinois for the November election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote. To find out who you can vote for in many of the major races -...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with monthlong programming
Evanston celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with a multitude of celebrations this year, ranging from worry doll making kits to community-wide events. Approximately 12% of Evanston residents identify as Hispanic or Latino/a/e, according to United Census Bureau data. Additionally, 8,778 people who identify as Hispanic live in Evanston –– almost double the 4,541 residents counted in 2000.
Daily Northwestern
Medill Local News Accelerator aims to support Chicago outlets
Over the past several decades, national publications have increasingly replaced hometown newspapers at newsstands across the country — and for media professionals, this reflects the downward trajectory of the local news industry. The U.S. is expected to lose one-third of its remaining newspapers by 2025, the Medill Local News Initiative reported in June.
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
