ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect charged with stabbing teen, running her over

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teenage suspect accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car late Saturday allegedly described to a detective in detail the attack left the victim fighting for her life. Speaking to a Beaver Dam Police Department detective, Dylan Lenz recounted deciding to...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County deputy arrested, accused of stalking

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is under arrest in Waukesha County, accused of crimes related to stalking. Corie Richardson, 32, of Hartland, was arrested Monday in Hartland and is in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. Richardson made his first court appearance late Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigate shots fired incident early Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive around 2:45 a.m. where they located multiple shell casings and recovered a handgun. Police also obtained video evidence that showed the shots coming from a handgun. No damage was found to property or...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teens arrested, accused of pilfering packages from Amazon truck

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 16-year-olds in southern Wisconsin were taken into custody for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery truck of its packages. The Janesville Police Department announced that two people were arrested following an armed robbery of an Amazon package delivery van. The alleged incident happened on October 13 around 9 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Crash With Injury Near Boscobel

A man from Blue River has been charged with Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance–1st Offense Causing Injury after a crash in Grant County Tuesday just after 9pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 22 year old Chase Lee Smith of Blue River was traveling north on County Road T near Boscobel. With Smith in the vehicle were three juvenile passengers. Smith was negotiating a curve on the roadway when his vehicle experienced a mechanical issue. As a result, Smith lost control of the vehicle. Smith’s vehicle went off the road before rolling over multiple times and coming to a stop on top of round hay bales in a nearby field. One of the vehicles’ occupants had been ejected as a result of the crash. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken by EMS to the Boscobel Gunderson Emergency Room for their injuries. Smith was placed under arrest at the hospital and will be issued further citations. The case remains under further investigation. Assisting at the crash scene was Boscobel EMS, the Boscobel Fire Department, Blue River EMS, Fennimore EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
x1071.com

Truck Crashes In Richland County, One Person Injured

Authorities in Richland County responded to a one-vehicle crash in which a truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The crash happened Sunday around 5:45am on County Highway V near Cazenovia. The driver of the truck, 20 year old Riley Astle 20 of Cazenovia, was found conscious and breathing in front of the truck and was taken to Reedsburg Hospital by Cazenovia EMS. An investigation into the crash showed that the vehicle entered a ditch on the north side of County Highway V where it struck a culvert and the truck came to rest on a field road entrance. There was no report on Astle’s condition. The accident is still under investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy